Why I’m Worried Yellowstone Will Kill Off Rip Soon

It’s the query that no Yellowstone fan desires to face and even think about as Season Three winds down: might the hit Western kill off Rip? Many followers are undoubtedly dreading the chance that the letters comprising Rip’s identify stand for Relaxation in Peace. I concern that Yellowstone could also be about to tug a NCIS: New Orleans and “rip” followers hearts out with a twist so darkish that it will shake the fanbase to its core.
As a lot as I hope I’m incorrect, I feel followers might must brace themselves. The dying of Rip can be a game-changer, in spite of everything, as he has been an integral a part of the present because it started. He’s additionally one half of Yellowstone’s most beloved couple, as Rip has earnestly received the center of John Dutton’s wild-hearted and iron-willed daughter Beth. Whereas the 2 just lately turned engaged, there is no such thing as a cause to assume they’ll experience off into the sundown. That is Yellowstone, in spite of everything, and listed below are the explanations I’m anxious about Rip’s probably impending dying.
Season Three Is A Turning Level
Yellowstone is arriving at a essential level in its run. Taylor Sheridan has indicated there might solely be a couple of seasons left. That worst-case situation places the present ending with Season 5, making Season Three the midway level of Yellowstone. There may very well be no extra tragic word to extra ahead on than Rip’s dying.
On high of these elements, Yellowstone’s popular culture wave seems to be rising, which spells potential shake-ups. The street to mega-hit standing is commonly born out of controversy, and Rip’s dying would generate simply that. There may very well be no extra extreme of a flip than shedding Rip. He represents John’s strongest supporter within the warfare to maintain the eponymous ranch and Beth’s most dependable connection to her heartstrings.
Yellowstone Is Due For A Huge Dying
Is it simply me, or does Yellowstone really feel prefer it has been constructing to one thing? A significant character has not died since Season 1, and final yr, the Western took this viewer means off-guard with Beth’s brutal assault. It was a turning level for the collection that echoed its no-holds-barred strategy to storytelling within the post-Sport of Thrones tv universe.
It was whereas saving Beth that Rip was shot, solely to outlive with a couple of transient grimaces to indicate for his restoration. Did Yellowstone try this to make viewers additional cherish the time that they had with Rip, solely to shock together with his eventual dying? It was a reminder of the brutal world Rip lives in, and his time may very well be working out in it.
Ominous Foreshadowing
Talking of forewarning, Yellowstone has not been shy about having its characters say some lovely issues to Rip about his survival, which has solely elevated the amount of the alarm bells. Upon their engagement, Beth advised Rip to survive her in order that she would by no means know life with out him. You by no means wish to hear that line whereas watching a tv present. It not often bodes effectively for the recipient.
Quick ahead to this previous Sunday’s episode, and Lloyd advised Rip that he had survived his previous. Once more, not excellent news for everybody’s favourite cowboy. Outdoors of alarming dialogue, the warfare with Wade Morrow is heating up after Wade’s vicious assault on Colby and Teeter. Rip has been extra concerned in that battle than the one over the land takeover. I consider Wade may very well be the place Rip’s unraveling comes.
Beth Is Too Blissful
When a personality as normally downbeat as Beth appears glad regardless of troubling circumstances, that’s an eyebrow-raiser. Beth’s secret with Jamie consumed her, which has led her excessively hating her older brother. Nonetheless, Beth’s constantly rising love for Rip this season has seen the siblings come to blows a bit much less in Season 3. The miracle of affection!
After all, veteran viewers might anticipate that an excessive amount of happiness on a TV present can historically solely result in one factor: horrific unhappiness. Therefore, I can’t assist feeling like Yellowstone has been giving Rip and Beth an early honeymoon part as a result of it’s about to horribly destroy them and their followers. If Kayce and Monica should not secure, nobody is.
Darkness May Be Coming
Why do I maintain mentioning Sport of Thrones? Partly as a result of Yellowstone’s co-creator Taylor Sheridan name-checked the HBO collection when teasing how Season Three would supply a extra in-depth exploration of Beth and Jamie’s relationship. May Sheridan be about to offer his homage to the HBO hit by killing Rip? In a parallel, Robb Stark gave the impression to be the Starks’ salvation, and Rip seems to be the Duttons’.
Viewers could also be in for an abrupt awakening. In one other potential connection, Sport of Thrones has not solely been name-checked by Yellowstone’s co-creator. Cole Hauser himself additionally invoked the collection throughout manufacturing on Season 3. On the time, I believed it was foreboding, and now I feel it’s much more so.
The Return of Walker
Whereas Wade Morrow is a menace to Rip, one of many greatest returned to Yellowstone after Lloyd celebrated that Rip had survived his brutal previous. Cue Walker, who’s singing within the bar that Rip and Lloyd had retired to for some drinks. Yellowstone fans will recall that Kayce was presupposed to take Walker to the “practice station” (a.ok.a., catch a experience to the afterlife).
Nicely, it didn’t occur. If Rip tries to complete the job that Kayce didn’t do, I feel Rip may very well be in for a more durable struggle than he expects. I don’t assume that Walker will purposefully kill Rip. Nonetheless, Walker went to jail for killing a person in self-defense. That stated, Yellowstone has introduced Walker again for a cause, and it may very well be for Rip’s demise in Season 3.
Including gasoline to the idea that Walker has to do with no matter is coming Rip’s means, Yellowstone’s Behind the Story didn’t even tackle Walker’s return. The silence on that entrance is fairly ominous. My guess is that it issues greater than the solid can say. Walker is aware of the reality about Jamie killing Sarah, so Walker being among the many dwelling is big for the Duttons.
If Rip dies making an attempt to kill Walker in order that he retains his mouth shut about Jamie, that may be probably the most tragic twist of all. Rip doesn’t know that Jamie is the rationale that Beth can’t have children. There’s a cause that Yellowstone is protecting that from Rip. If he knew, he may not go after Walker.
The truth that he doesn’t find out about Jamie might result in Rip tying off that “free” finish. If Rip dies making an attempt to tie it up, there can be hell to pay from Beth. Thus, resulting in much more drama between Beth and her brother. As in the event that they wanted any assist! Regardless, Yellowstone is readying for a reckoning with Rip, and I hope he’s nonetheless standing by the point the Season Three finale finishes airing.
Discover out if Rip survives Yellowstone Season Three as new episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Community. Need assistance dealing with no matter occurs relating to Rip in Season 3? This fall’s premieres will arrive earlier than you realize it. You possibly can watch Rip’s earlier shut calls (bear in mind, the bear?) by watching Yellowstone’s first two seasons on NBCUniversal’s new streamer, Peacock.
Do you assume Rip will survive Season 3? Vote within the ballot under. Keep in mind, this isn’t about what you need, however what assume will occur. Rip is a fan-favorite in spite of everything (and for a lot of good causes), and I share Yellowstone followers’ enthusiasm for him exponentially.
