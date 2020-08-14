Why I’m Worried Yellowstone Will Kill Off Rip Soon

As a lot as I hope I’m incorrect, I feel followers might must brace themselves. The dying of Rip can be a game-changer, in spite of everything, as he has been an integral a part of the present because it started. He’s additionally one half of Yellowstone’s most beloved couple, as Rip has earnestly received the center of John Dutton’s wild-hearted and iron-willed daughter Beth. Whereas the 2 just lately turned engaged, there is no such thing as a cause to assume they’ll experience off into the sundown. That is Yellowstone, in spite of everything, and listed below are the explanations I’m anxious about Rip’s probably impending dying.