Why in Mexico we call street soccer games “cascarita” (Photo: gettyimages)

The history of Mexican soccer dates back to late nineteenth centurywhen English colonies arrived in the national territory, most of them with the purpose of exploiting the mines that were in the state of Hidalgo, who brought football to Mexico for the first time and instilled it in the citizens over the years.

This was the main reason why the Club Pachuca it was the first professional team in the history of Mexico; however, in many areas this sport was for decades intended for wealthy families, who could get the traditional leather balls and sealed with lacesat least to play it as it became popular in the Old continent.

How could it be otherwise, the ingenuity generated different variations to simulate the soccer ball, as it is done today, although one of the most popular was the one that gave rise to the word we know today as “little shell”by which we mean street football matches.

Children and young people substitute the ball as they can: rapos, boats or even fruit (Photo: Getty Images)

The reason why today we call soccer challenges, street games or informal games in yards and parks “little shell” goes back to the first decades of the 20th century and was born because soccer was played with an orange ; however, it was not just any orange.

According to historian Carlos Calderón, the young people of the time took the fruit and made a small hole underneath, where they extracted all the juice in order to leave the round shell. In this way they could kick it without the orange game coming out and creating a disaster.

This is how the phrase “echar una cascarita” or “cascarear” was born to refer to the soccer ball with which they played.because although it was not the only way to replace the ball, it was the one that generated the attachment with the population to refer to street football.

Other ways in which Mexican and Latin American youth substituted a soccer ball was with cans, rolled rags or balls of papermany of them used over the years to the present.

Young people in Mexico, like around the world, play soccer in the streets of their neighborhood with whatever tools they can (PHOTO: MARGARITO PÉREZ RETANA / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

In other countries the term cascarear is practically unknown, since especially in Latin America there are an infinity of synonyms to refer to street soccer.

For example, in Argentina it is common to say “picadito” to a friendly match in the streets; while in Peru and Chile the common term is to call it “pichanguita”, very similar to what they say in Spain: “pachanga”.

For Central America there are also several synonyms. In El Salvador street games are known as “masconear”; while in Guatemala it is popular to hear soccer challenges being “scorched” in open spaces.

This last term has a very particular tint, because at the beginning of the 20th century, when the lighting was poor, they set fire to the ball, or whatever they used as a tool, to be able to continue with the game regardless of the time.

