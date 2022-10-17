Why in the world vaccination against COVID-19 in children advances at a slower rate than in adults

Vaccination against COVID-19 in children is already enabled in 120 countries / REUTERS / Hannah Beier

Las vaccines against COVID-19 for girls and boys kids they began to be authorized several months ago, after adults began receiving them. There are already 120 countries those who apply doses of vaccines in children from 5 years of age. A dozen nations, including the USA and the ArgentinaThey also enabled the immunization from 6 months old. There were parents who were anxious about the authorization because they wanted to better protect their children. Others, instead, have had doubts about its safety and efficacy.

Since November of last year, the Omicron variant of coronavirus and became predominant in all cases of people with COVID-19 during 2022. But there is still limited information about the vaccine efficacy against that variant because millions of children had already been exposed to the virus when the distribution of the doses began. In addition, many governments reduced tests to detect COVID-19. This meant that there is currently no detailed overview of the actual number of people with the infection.

In the kidslas The most widely used vaccines are those based on the RNA platform delivery courieraccording to an analysis prepared for the journal Nature by the health analysis company Airfinity. messenger RNA vaccines “they are really safe for everyone, including children”, he claimed Kawsar Talaatinfectious disease physician and vaccine scientist at the Baltimore Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public HealthMaryland, United States.

The vaccines against COVID-19 that were most used for children are those of the messenger RNA platform / REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian

As side effects of vaccination, some people, especially boys and men between the ages of 16 and 24, can develop inflammation of the heart muscle and its outer coating, which are conditions known as myocarditis y pericarditis. But those cases are rare usually mild and solve by themselves. Cases in children aged 5 to 11 years are extremely rare: about one in every million vaccinated children. In fact, los side effects of vaccines, such as headaches and feverhave been mostly mild in young children.

With regard to efficacy, the data reveal that compared to Ómicron, messenger RNA vaccines -developed by the companies Pfizer and BioNTech, and by Moderna- they are good to prevent serious pictures when the person is infected with the virus. But they are less effective at limiting infection. These results largely correspond to what occurs in adults.

Los studies carried out in Singapore, the United States and Italy they conclude that two injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine offer moderate to good protection against hospitalization in children aged 5 to 11 years and in adolescents, reducing the risk between 40 and 83%. Estimates of levels of protection vary widely by country and region, depending on factors such as time since participants were vaccinated, intensity of testing, and waves of previous cases of infection.

Studies show that vaccines are effective in preventing serious symptoms of coronavirus infection, both in adults and children/ REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File

Some countries have also started to offer kidsespecially those teenagersa third doseand these reinforcements appear to be effective. According to data from the United States, five months after adolescents received a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a booster dose restored protection to 81%.

In Argentina, the boys who have between 3 and 17 yearsshould apply the first booster after 4 months of second dose. people with immunocompromisefrom the 12 years are enabled the second booster.

In addition to protecting against serious illnesses, vaccines protect against a rare but serious complication of COVID-19 known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). However, it’s not clear whether vaccines can help reduce the pediatric incidence of long-term COVID, a condition in which people experience symptoms months after being infected. Several studies have shown that children who test positive can develop long-lasting symptoms, But estimates of prevalence in children vary widely—from 2% to 66%—because of differences in study design and how researchers define the condition.

The pace of vaccination in children is slow. One of the reasons is the low perception of risk by parents/ REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Children between the ages of six months and four years are the most recent age group for which vaccines, mostly messenger RNA, have been approved. Since June, when the United States approved the doses for use in this age group, about 8% of children under 5 in the United States have received at least one dose, but weekly vaccination rates have been declining.

The vaccines appear to work just as well at younger ages, according to preliminary trial data. In August, Pfizer reported that three doses of its vaccine were 76% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 6 months to 2 years old and 72% in those 2 to 4 years old, at a time when Ómicron’s BA.2 sublineage circulated.

About two dozen countries have approved two Chinese vaccines with inactivated viruses – one produced by the Beijing-based company Sinovac and the other produced by the state-owned Sinopharm company, also based in Beijing – to children up to 6 months. Data in Argentina, Brazil and Chile show that the administration of two doses of these vaccines in children three years of age or older is moderately effective in preventing COVID-19, but it does a better job of protecting against hospitalization.

In Chile, a high coverage rate was achieved in children through mobile posts in schools and neighborhoods/ REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Information on the other half dozen vaccines is even more scant. For example, India has approved four vaccines for use in people aged five and older, two of which have been launched, both in adolescents. Post-trial data on its efficacy in children are lacking. Where vaccines are available, acceptance by children has varied widely. In Chile, about 90% of children aged 3 to 17 years are fully immunizedwhile in New Zealand 28% of 5-11 year olds are, and 3% of the same age group in the Netherlands.

One of the reasons for the slowness in the application of vaccines could be the delay in administration to children. Many parents probably wondered why they should vaccinate their children who had already been infected and had recovered. commented Fiona Russellpediatrician and infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Melbourne, Australia.

With the belief that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is mild, some do not take children to be vaccinated. But they can also suffer from serious conditions, complications and death / Archive

The news that Omicron was milder than previous variants also spread quickly.and hospitals were not as overwhelmed as with previous variants, thanks to the fact that mass vaccination of adults and access to better treatments worked. But the low perception of the risk of COVID-19 today is incorrect, according to Peter Hotez, from Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and creator of a low-cost vaccine together with María Elena Bottazzi. For the prestigious expert, public health agencies have not communicated the risks of pediatric COVID-19. “The significant number of deaths and hospitalizations among children have not been adequately communicated,” he said.

While, Ximena Aguileraa public health researcher at the Universidad del Desarrollo in Santiago, attributed Chile’s success to the extensive network of vaccination centers, which includes mobile posts in schools and neighborhoods. Belief in the benefits of vaccination remains stronger than the rumors spread by anti-vaccine groups, he said. Researchers agree that vaccinating children will protect them from serious illness and death. Most deaths during the pandemic have been in people 65 and older, but more than 16,000 children under the age of 20 have lost their lives to COVID-19and that number “can be several times higher,” Hotez warned.

