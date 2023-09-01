Why Is Country Music Star Granger Smith leaving? What Is His Real Reason For Leaving?

On Saturday, at his last country music show, Granger Smith told the audience the “real reason” he’s leaving the business. Granger Smith, a country music star, took a “keepsake” picture while playing for fans at his last show on Saturday.

He also told the crowd the “real reason” he is leaving music to go into Christian ministry. The singer posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday from his final show as a traveling artist, which was on August 26.

Granger wrote in a long post, “Took this picture upon Saturday. It’s a souvenir from my final show as a traveling artist. Having that job title for a long time has been a real honor. Let’s make it clear.

This is not the end of life. That would imply I quit my job for good. It’s also not because I’m tired, sick, sad, or going through a hard time. I’ve never been happier or more free than I am right now. It has nothing to do with any of those.”

Smith Said That The Kingdom Of Heaven Resembles A Hidden Treasure That A Man Found In A Field While Going To A Concert:

Smith read Matthew 13:44 at the show. It states, “The kingdom of heaven resembles buried wealth in a field that a man found and then covered up. Then, full of happiness, he goes as well as sells everything he owns to buy that field.

Smith thinks the most significant thing he can do is talk about Jesus. Smith wrote on Instagram, “I could write a #1 song, put out an album, or play a sold-out show, but none of those things would be more important than this.”

“I don’t want the name Granger Smith to be well-known; I want to spread the message of Christ! I want people to know him! And I’d like to learn more about him. The real reason I’m leaving the tour is because of this.”

Smith Isn’t Leaving His Job:

“Let’s be sure. This is not the end of life. That would imply I quit my job for good. It’s also not because I’m tired, sick, sad, or going through a hard time. I’ve never been happier or more free than I am right now. It has nothing to do with any of those.”

“The kingdom of heaven resembles a man who found wealth in a field and then covered it up. Then, he is so happy that he sells everything he owns as well as buys that field,” the story said.

He said that the “real reason” he plans to quit country music is that “knowing Jesus” as well as telling others regarding him constitutes the “treasure of my life.” I would like you to understand this so that you can also have Jesus as your prize.

He said that he doesn’t want people to know his name. Instead, he said, “I want to spread the name of Christ.” The one who washed me clean was additionally the one who took away my shame and guilt.

Smith Told The Truth About Why He Left Country Music:

I want everyone to know about the person who gave me an entirely new heart. As Well As I want to learn more about him. This is the true reason why I’m giving up traveling to play music. Smith stated that “I hope to see you soon enough on a different kind of stage.

In an April video, Smith said that he had a “strong desire” to go into ministry and that he would be helping his local church outside of Austin, Texas. After 24 years on the road, he wrote that his last show would be the end of “the longest time in my life.”

He said that he was “so encouraged, hopeful, excited, and happy about the next chapter” and that all he wanted to do was “glorify God the best I could.”

Smith’s Last Tour Was Called “Like A River,” Within Honor Of His 3 Year Old Son River, Who Passed In 2019:

I would like to acquire knowledge, grow, and help my local church, as well as want my leaders to give me the tools I need and confirm that these are the right steps to take. If the Lord wills it, I’d like to be able to help other people find their meaning.

Smith’s last tour was called “Like a River” in honor of his 3-year-old son River, who died within 2019 after getting through the gate around the family’s Texas swimming pool and falling in. Smith and his wife, Amber Bartlett, have three other children: London, 11, Lincoln, 9, as well as Maverick, 2.

“For the past few years, only a few people knew I was probably departing country music,” he stated at the time. “It’s hard to get upon stage in different places and cities as well as play music for people when I know that I’m probably going to inform them after a few months that I’m not doing this anymore.” It’s hard to live like that. Now that I’ve told everyone, I feel a lot better about it.”

Smith Was Eager To Put His Faith First In His Life:

The famous person said that for a while, he had been looking for a new sense of meaning. Smith is studying for a master’s degree at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He wants to focus on his faith, so he wants to learn more about it. Some of Smith’s friends told him to sing about his faith, but Smith didn’t think that was enough.

“I’ve thought about how this doesn’t feel right for a long time,” Smith said. “A lot of people are going to think, ‘Why don’t you just play country songs and discuss God on stage? Or, “Why don’t you go up on stage and sing a few hymns?” And that’s the end of it.’

I thought about that for a few years. A lot of pastors as well as preachers warned me, “Brother, your mission is country music.

Smith Stated I Was Preaching About Christ From A Stage Called Self:

It’s dark where you are. You bring light to a world full of darkness. You go to places like bars as well as stages where people may not have heard about Christ, and then you tell them about him. That’s your job.'”

“I wanted people to praise me. And it doesn’t matter if I was telling people about Christ by doing that, since I was doing it wrong,” Smith said. “I was preaching about Christ from a stage that was all about me.

And this was the conflict I had to finally accept. I might have a platform in the future, but now I need to give it all to God and let go of it.”