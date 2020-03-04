Why is EastEnders not on BBC One tonight?

There will likely be no EastEnders tonight (Tuesday third March) and it’s all as a result of BBC One will likely be displaying stay protection of the FA Cup fifth spherical fixture between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Protection of the match begins at 7.30pm forward of the 7.45pm kick-off and for individuals who need to see West Bromwich Albion take on Newcastle United, head to the crimson button at 8pm for all of the drama.

However EastEnders followers must wait till Thursday at 7.30pm to select up the motion as there’s extra stay soccer on Wednesday 4th March, as nicely.

Don’t fear, you received’t be short-changed this week, as EastEnders will air for an hour on Friday night time which means followers will likely be utterly updated with the week by then.

And when it does come again, EastEnders followers are in for a deal with as there’s loads of drama to maintain us going.

Most notably, Grey Atkins is making an attempt his greatest to get Whitney Dean out of jail for the homicide of Leo King however it appears issues aren’t going to plan on the case.

And as tensions rise, Chantelle Atkins would be the one who has to take the complete drive of Grey’s frustration – however will she escape his abuse?

In the meantime, Jean Slater grows increasingly suspicious of Suki Panesar’s behaviour – and her declare she has most cancers. Can Jean resolve the thriller?

And eventually, Bex Fowler makes plans to depart Walford and go travelling, however in fact her household isn’t as supportive.

In a twist of occasions, her passport goes lacking, however is all of it because it appears? Or have Sonia and Martin been tampering together with her issues?

Will she handle to persuade them a recent begin away type Albert Sq. is simply what the physician ordered?

And within the meantime, why not fill the hole left by EastEnders with our new episode of Cleaning soap Field? Tune in to listen to the entire newest cleaning soap gossip and what’s arising later within the month in cleaning soap land…