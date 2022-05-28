Why is Gotham Knights canceled for PS4 and Xbox One? The authors tell the reasons along with other details

Warner Bros. shared this information along with gameplay showing Red Hood and Nightwing’s abilities.

fans of the universe DC have several reasons to look at the video game sector, and one of them focuses exclusively on a Gotham Knights that will arrive next October 25. There are still several months to go before Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood (Red Hood) and Robin rise as the new protectors of the city, but that does not mean that Warner Bros. raises the expectations of the public with gameplays that show the skills of this group .

We had to prioritize our efforts to provide a satisfactory level of quality for the current generationWarner Bros.However, this latest advance was accompanied by bittersweet news for old-gen users: Gotham Knights. will not come to PS4 and Xbox One, even though it was initially planned. At the time, the developers of the delivery commented that this decision was made to take The best experience to the players, and now they are expanding this statement with a shared message on their Discord channel.

“When considering the scale and scope of Gotham Knights, we had to prioritize and focus our efforts to deliver a level of quality that is satisfactory for the current generation,” they say. Geoff Ellenor (director), Fleur Marty (executive producer) and Patrick Redding (creative director), on the aforementioned platform. “We fully understand that this is upsetting for gamers who don’t yet own a current-gen console, and trust us, we didn’t really make this decision quickly, but ultimately we wanted to focus on giving a game we’re really proud of“.

We wanted to focus on delivering a game that we’re really proud of.Warner Bros.After settling this matter, the professionals have also taken advantage of the moment to encourage their community with unpublished news from Gotham Knights. And it is that, according to what they write on the Discord channel, the city protected by Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin you will feel very alive thanks to the details regarding the behavior of the NPCs depending on the area in which we find ourselves.

You’ll meet Gothamites from all walks of lifeWarner Bros.“Each district of Gotham has a different mix of citizens. Taking into account that the player will only go out on the streets at night, some neighborhoods have a more civil nightlife, while others are more industrial and gloomy, “they detail those responsible. “But you will meet Gothamites from all walks of life, and they will definitely have opinions about you and your vigilante activities. There’s vehicular traffic of various kinds, pedestrians going in and out of train stations, city workers on the night shift.”

“The weather changes from one night to the next, while staying true to the atmosphere of Gotham,” the message continues. “Players will be able to access a variety of buildings, usually because there is some illicit activity going on outside of business hours. And there is crime everywhereboth small and large.”

Gotham Knights and its differences from the Arkham saga

Last but not least, Ellenor, Marty and Redding have mentioned the saga of Arkham to highlight some of the differences that Gotham Knights will present compared to video games starring Batman: “We wanted to be able to interpret and adapt the characters, both the heroes and their rogues gallery, in new ways that support a new experience and player progression“.

“We wanted to be able to write the story of these characters with a original narrativewithout being tied to a continuity or a set of characteristics in particular”, conclude those responsible for the game.

In this way, Warner Bros. promises an experience that will delight both comic book fans and gamers unfamiliar with the DC universe. We have been excited about Gotham Knights since its first announcement, so it didn’t take long to prepare some keys with everything you need to know about DC games. However, the title has already starred in a small controversy with the skills of Red Hood, who have not finished convincing the community.

