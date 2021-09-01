Why is Humberto Suazo returning to Monterrey

Humberto Suazo from Monterrey celebrates the team’s victory against Puebla. EFE / Miguel Sierra / Archive



The Rayados from Monterrey announced this Monday the return of the Chilean striker Humberto Suazo to Mexican soccer to lead the northern team’s second division affiliate, Rayado2.

“I thank the institution for trusting me, it is a great responsibility. I still go around it, I’m excited and happy. I hope to give back with all my experience and help young people to grow every day ”, the attacker celebrated his signing in an interview broadcast by his new team.

The Suazo ‘pacifier’, 40, comes from La Serena with which he managed to remain in the first division of Chilean football last season.

In 41 games with La Serena, Suazo, the second highest scorer in Monterrey’s history with 121 goals, scored 11 goals and distributed 11 assists in 41 games.

“I know the role that I have to do and what I’m going to do, my mind is fixed on helping the team to grow the youngest. I feel very responsible and a leader on and off the pitch, that will help me the day I join, “added the World Cup player with Chile in South Africa 2010.

In addition to being one of the leading scorers for the Rayados, Suazo is one of the soccer players with the most titles with the team. The South American played for Monterrey between 2007 and 2014, during which time he won two league titles and three Concacaf Champions League.

“Monterrey has been one of the teams in which I have felt the most joy, I had both good and bad times with my family. Remaining in the history of the club has been invaluable, now I see how my children enjoy in the stadium to see Rayados and now see me play where the first team plays, what more can I ask for, ”said Suazo.

In Rayado2, ‘el Chupete’ will be directed by one of his former teammates at Monterrey, Aldo from Nigris, who has the subsidiary team in the tenth place in the classification of the Apertura 2021 tournament of the second division with seven points.

De Nigris’s team will play the sixth day of the Apertura this Wednesday when they visit the Alebrijes from Oaxaca, game in which they hope to have Suazo.

