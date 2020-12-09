Why is IAS Tina Dabi reading Hanuman Chalisa these days, first post made after requesting divorce from Athar Aamir, explains why

new Delhi: Tina Dabi and Athar Amir were also one of the most talked about couple in the country. After the relationship, both of them got married after topping the IAS exam and now within two years both are also separated. Tina Dabi has filed for divorce from Aamir. After this there was a lot of discussion about this matter. Many kinds of things were said. Also Read – Tina Dabi’s new innings begins amid reports of divorce, Joint Finance Secretary becomes

Now after the divorce application, Tina Dabi has posted on Instagram. This is the first time Tina has written a post since her divorce application. In this post, Tina Dabi has mentioned many books. Tina wrote that in the meantime I have read many good books. I am writing some lines from books that I like. Tina wrote that I hope you enjoy reading these books as much as you will enjoy. Also Read – IAS topper Tina Dabi and Athar Khan, separated from each other after two years of marriage, filed for divorce in family court

Tina Dabi mentions a book called ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’. Along with this, he also read Devdutt Patnaik’s book ‘My Hanuman Chalisa’. Along with writing about this book, he wrote that whenever I go through negative thoughts, then I read Hanuman Chalisa. Tina mentions ‘Ultimate Grandmother Hacks’. Referring to these books, Tina has written things in a very philosophical way.

Let me tell you that IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir topped the UPSC exam in 2015. The two fell in love and both of them got married in 2018. This marriage was very much discussed. Both are currently posted in Jaipur. Tina wrote Khan in front of her name, which removed some time. After this, both of them unfollowed each other on the social media platform.