Why is it advisable to have a travel uniform?

I’m not sure when people became so fascinated by surprisingly simple wardrobes of billionairesbut there is apparently a scientific explanation behind the penchant of the wealthy for using plain jeans and t-shirts for every occasion: they are avoiding the fatigue of deciding.

Essentially, when you make fewer decisions throughout the day, even seemingly easy ones like what to wear, your brain can devote more mental energy to important tasks like creating the next iPhone or coming up with annoying ways to make Instagram more like TikTok.

Although I was not inspired by the Steve Jobs y Mark Zuckerberg around the world, I apply similar outfit repetition habits to my life as a frequent flyer. Originally born out of my unwillingness to shop, I quickly realized the benefits of wearing the same outfit every time you travel, especially if you’re headed to the airport.

Eventually, I approached my copy-paste style with more intention, creating what I call a “travel uniform” that takes into account every detail, from my clothes to my carry-on luggage. Now, it is something that I recommend to everyone for themselves. Why? Well, a lot of it actually has to do with decision fatigue.

What should I pack? Should I go with carry-on or checked baggage? What time should I leave for the airport?

There are so many little decisions to make, things to prepare, and questions to answer when it comes to travel. Having a travel uniform takes some of the guesswork out of a situation that is already full of unknowns and potential mishaps.. This way, I don’t waste time thinking about the most comfortable clothes or what I should carry in my hand luggage.

A travel uniform also helps me stay organized, leaving less room for mistakes and unnecessary stress. I know exactly where to look whenever I need something, whether it’s painkillers or a pen.

I also don’t worry about leaving anything important behind because I have two of everything: one for home use and one that’s in my backpack waiting for the next trip. All I add is my passport, laptop, and current reading material, and I’m ready to go.

There are several factors that go into creating the perfect travel uniform, but comfort and abundance of pockets are the key.

My top is always a t-shirt or t-shirt and a long, loose sweater., so I’m literally covered when bending down and getting up, a common occurrence with luggage and security checks. I add one jacket to keep me warm on icy planes and I also use their inside pockets to keep my mobile phone, passport and boarding pass within easy reach.

If I take my jacket off, the pockets on the sides of my leggings are a nice back up, while the stretchy material means my legs aren’t tight or strained in any way.

If you are prone to swelling extra on flights, especially long trips, then looser pants with pockets or joggings looser may be a better option, you have to choose a garment that keeps you comfortable as long as it has pockets.

Last but not least, sturdy shoes like shoes o boots they are vital. As my mother drilled into my head: Do you really want to be running around in sandals or flip flops if there’s an emergency?

The details of your own travel uniform will look different than mine, but if it’s a frequent flyer, having a default outfit and the forecast system that comes with it will make your life surprisingly much easier. A lot can go wrong on a trip, but at least I’ll be comfortable and ready for anything.

* Jessica Poitevien is a travel writer and content creator based in South Florida. This article is part of the By The Way series on travel hacks

