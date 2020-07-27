Why is it important to have ‘Weather app’, which Modi government started, download this way

Weather Forecast App: Earth Science Minister Harsh Vardhan has launched a mobile app ‘Weather App’ (MAUSAM APP) on Monday for weather forecasts. Through this, weather forecast and other information of the city will be available. The app has been developed by the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRIST), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune and India Meteorological Department (IMD). Many times the weather is not known, if you want to know the weather every day, then this app is important for you. It will also warn you for bad weather. Also Read – Weather Updates: 50 percent more rain in Bihar, 18 percent less in northwest India

Download from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store

On this occasion, Harsh Vardhan said that huge investment is needed to replace new equipment, computer related resources etc. An investment of at least twice the current budget is needed. The ‘Weather’ app is available on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. The app will offer various services. Through the app, you will get other weather related information including temperature, humidity levels, wind speed and direction of about 200 cities. On this, notifications will be updated eight times a day. Also Read – Ten people died due to coronary virus falling in Bihar

Weather will tell for the next seven days

The app will provide forecasts for the next seven days of weather for about 450 cities of the country. Information for the last 24 hours will also be present on the app. It will also have a color-based alert (red, yellow, orange) system for all districts through which people will be warned about adverse weather. Also Read – Rain alert in these cities of UP and Haryana, including Delhi- NCR, will remain cloudy