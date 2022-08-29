Why is Lies of P based on the story of Pinocchio? Its authors share three reasons

This title was one of the great protagonists of Opening Live Night and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.

All passionate about Soulsborne has been fascinated with a Lies of P that, through the peculiar history of Pinocchio, promises to present complex battles in a steampunk context. This game starred in much of the Opening Live Night, the opening event of Gamescom 2022, with a trailer confirming its arrival on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

If you look at the original Pinocchio story, it’s pretty dark and for adults.Choi Ji-WonBy now, it is very likely that many players have asked themselves the same question: how does Pinocchio fit into a world so similar to those created by Miyazaki? In IGN they have been able to chat with the director of the installment, Choi Ji-Won, to delve into this issue. Because apparently from Round8 Studio they had 3 reasons to use the story of the wooden doll that wanted to be a boy.

“First, we had to find something very well known, because it is our first Soulslike game, so we wanted to have the fan base,” he comments in the conversation. “So we came up with the known story first and then we put our own spin on it“. An idea that is based, essentially, on the darker side of the story: “But also, when you think of Pinocchio, people think of Disney, but Disney made Pinocchio a bit childish, when really if you look at the original story of Pinocchio , it is quite dark and for adults“.

This ends up fitting quite well with a Soulsborne-style adventure, but from Round8 Studios they have also taken advantage of another feature of the Pinocchio story to add to their game: “Pinocchio also has very different scenariosJi-Won adds. “Pinocchio starts at Gepetto’s house, and then he goes to the ocean, and he gets inside a whale. That’s why we thought Pinocchio was very attractive for our game.”

If you want to know more about the gameplay of Lies of P, remember that Gamescom 2022 has also left us with an extensive gameplay that reviews the combat system, the character’s weapons, and even the mechanics related to death. The game is scheduled for release in PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series y Xbox Game Pass at some point of 2023and, to liven up the wait, at 3DJuegos we have already prepared an article with the 6 keys to Pinocchio’s disturbing Bloodborne.

