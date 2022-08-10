Why is Marvel having such a hard time making a Daredevil game?

After becoming a reference in the superhero comics of the 80s, seeing him played by Ben Affleck, resurfacing in a successful Netflix series and recently entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Daredevil fans still expect him to star in his great video game. What are the challenges of doing justice to the character?

I have been a fan of Daredevil for over three decades. I’m such a fan that I’m willing to defend, even just a little bit, the 2003 movie, which being honest, it’s pretty bad. I like her guilt complex, the complexities of her double identity and her love affairs. Is there a Marvel character more tortured than him? And yet, I ask myself almost daily, now that Spider-Man enjoys some super fun games from Insomniac Games, and that Wolverine is one of the most anticipated future releases for PS5, why don’t we have a great Daredevil game?

The character enjoys the greatest moment of popularity since its creation in 1964and despite this Marvel resists him as a protagonist of a video game. It is true that we have seen him as a guest here and there, but we players have never been able to experience the sensation of jumping into the void wearing his iconic red hood, ready to fight crime. Why? The Daredevil mythology has all the ingredients to create a successful dish in Hell’s Kitchen: acrobatics, underworld, blind and street justice, ninjas, charismatic villains and Elektra, the best assassin in the world… What’s wrong with Daredevil jumping into the world of video games with a quality title? Well, surely the biggest problem in creating the great Daredevil video game is the most obvious of all: that Daredevil is blind.

I remember when I was short and during school breaks I defended Daredevil tooth and nail as a great comic book hero against Superman, Batman or The Mass (because then we called him “The Mass” and not the Hulk). The rest of the wimps always tried to despise Daredevil by pointing out the obvious, that he is blind. As if that had posed a problem for his success at Marvel for almost 60 years of publishing history. Or as if those other kids had read some Daredevil comic to know how wrong they were. In those years hardly anyone read Daredevil in Spain.

What problem does Daredevil have to jump into the world of video games with a quality title?For the clueless I will explain very above that yes, that Matt Murdock, the man under the Daredevil mask, is blind. But he makes up for his lack of vision with a powerful sense of geolocationan extraordinary radar system that allows you to be aware of everything that happens around you to a sickening level of detail. And besides, he’s a ninja. The fact is that this peculiarity of the character, which makes him so special for readers, is something very complicated to bring to video games. How to transfer the experience of being Daredevil faithfully to a video game?

I bring to the fore again the 2003 film, which despite all its shortcomings faced this same challenge and got through it gracefully and efficiently. Of course, the cinema can use this narrative resource because it can tell the story from the outside, and put us inside the particular experience of the protagonist. when narratively necessary. But in a video game the experience of the protagonist is the very experience that the game offers to user. While the way to aesthetically figure out how to show Daredevil’s powers in action looks great in the movies (and in the Netflix series afterwards), in a game it can be much more complicated. I try to think how to apply this unusual perspective of Matt Murdock to action and I keep imagining that it would be very similar to play Spider-Man on PS4 using Batman Arkham’s “detective mode” all the time.

The challenge of translating blindness into a gaming experience has been dealt with on many occasions. Some mechanics were as simple as making the screen extremely dark so that the player is not aware of their surroundings. My colleague Marcos Yasif reminds me of the existence of Perception, a narrative thriller in which a blind woman must solve a tortuous mystery. Despite the fact that in this title the ballot is solved very well with a resource tremendously similar to the one used by the Daredevil movie, when it comes to bringing this solution to an action game the effect risks becoming tedious quickly. As I said before, imagine constantly playing a fast-paced action title in “detective mode”. I don’t know if it would last for many hours…

I hope some savvy developer comes up with the key to faithfully translating the Daredevil experience from the comics to the video game.Maybe that was the reason why in 2004 Encore y 5000ft they had so many problems with the development of their game starring Daredevil. They were also forced to distance themselves from an action proposition that looked too much like Sam Raimi’s adaptations of the first Spider-Man movie. “A skinny dog ​​is all fleas.” The point is that the game was canceled and so far nothing firm has been heard about a new project that exploits the license.

My “marvelita” fan heart is comforted to know that at least Matt Murdock exists in the Marvel Universe 1048, to which the Insomniac games belong, so I don’t lose hope. Considering that Daredevil is becoming one of those favorite supporting characters for viewers and new fans of Marvel movies (and series, we will soon see him in She-Hulk, Lawyer She-Hulk on Disney+). Maybe it’s a matter of time before they announce a game. I only hope that some smart developer is able to find the key to faithfully translate the experience of being Daredevil from the comics to the video gamemaking the character’s own nature a central piece of the project experience and not just a mechanic that complements combat or navigation across the stage.