Why is My Secret Terrius in Netflix’s Top 10?

Korean TV collection My Secret Terrius has made it into Netflix’s Top 10 after it appeared to foretell the coronavirus pandemic again in 2018.

Netflix customers have been unnerved by the spookily correct predictions enjoying out in the present’s tenth episode, which was launched two years in the past.

Within the episode, a physician reveals that the coronavirus “assaults the respiratory system,” persevering with: “What’s extra severe is that the coronavirus has an incubation interval of two to 14 days,” earlier than later confirming that there’s “no remedy or vaccine obtainable in the mean time.”

Nevertheless, whereas COVID-19 isn’t artifical, in the present the virus has been “manipulated to assault the lungs immediately inside simply 5 minutes of being uncovered.”

The prescient dialog has been broadly shared on social media, with Netflix subscribers apparently flocking to the positioning to see the complete clip themselves.

My Secret Terrius collection was launched in 2018. pic.twitter.com/rJ9KqwVY6h — #StayAtHome (@MaBhekzon) March 27, 2020

One consumer even informed curious viewers precisely the place to fast-forward to for the particular scene.

Go to Netflix search My secret Terrius Episode 10,l then quick ahead to 53 minutes. #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaVirusPredicted How? May it’s man-made? pic.twitter.com/Y1UlqyBOR5 — AikaaaLog ♡ ???? (@pediaaalog) March 27, 2020

