Why is Overwatch 2 being talked about so much? After playing it for hours, these 5 keys explain its popularity

Does Overwatch 2 deserve that number behind the name, or is it just an update? Well, that last one is a reality in our book, but that’s not why we talk about minor changes. On the contrary, the PvP side of the Blizzard universe is going to change a lot, and it does so thanks to a series of fixes, improvements, and ideas that may go unnoticed by more casual fans. It’s time to talk about it.

Blizzard has kicked off the Overwatch 2 PvP beta, and like many of you, at 3DJuegos we’ve also had the opportunity to test the new features of the hero arena that leaves no one indifferent. We know that it will give a lot to talk about over the next few months, as we get closer to the release version and discover the rest of the characters and adjustments on the way; but in the meantime, we have a blast with every little discovery we make. And it is that, frankly, that it is a complete sequel must be held with tweezers – broadly speaking, the competitive facet is still an evolution of the usual OW, but that does not mean that it feels like such. In reality, there are many key changes to the overall experience.

In that sense, Blizzard is very clear about how it should evolve. Even repeating with the same template, maps, modes and features, in reality the most enthusiasts will appreciate a number of things (tweaks in the abilities of the characters, the way of taking the action, etc.) that those who have followed the game from afar they will probably ignore. I understand that the campaign mode, which will apparently be released separately from the PvP side, will be the main draw for newcomers; while for others it is a change of flavor, a twist, a more energetic way of understanding the same thing. One of the problems that all games as a service face, and especially competitive ones, is that as new mechanics and characters come out (because they have to come out to keep it fresh and interesting) some things drift away from the game. the original experience.

As a fan, I see that this game had a serious problem of stagnation that is not solved with new content, but with core changes; uprooting weeds. Overwatch 2 is just that: a introspection exercise with which Blizzard says, “we’re going to spend time and money updating all our sandbox”. In ways that are perhaps not easy to perceive, everything is said. So we have decided to dedicate a space to the changes that, even with a certain margin of doubt, are moving the game forward. We have listed the ones that we consider most important for now, in the absence of seeing what is offered to us when the final cooperative arrives.The main course, so to speak, that has not yet been seen in the form of gameplay.

The format of 5 vs. 5 changes the metagame

They say that sometimes less is more; and Blizzard was clear that Overwatch 2 PvP would be introduced with the announcement of a 5 vs. 5 really shocking. Two support characters, two damage specialists (DPS) and a single tank per team. What changes with that? On the one hand, the number of shields, barriers, bubbles and other obstacles that hinder the flow of incoming and outgoing damage is reduced; and on the other, the pressure of each team is increased —there are more openings, more attention on the key pieces of each team (who is hindering a forward maneuver, who is healing my opponent harder) and in short, the conflicts are interesting to manage. This reduction of barriers not only heals the sense of action, but it is also more fun for everyone and gives rise to new strategies. We’re used to OW1 DPS constantly having to get wide to do their job, or typical strategies like “PharMercy” working in low Elo games, but let’s see what happens with a clearer line of fire than ever. That is a passive way of balancing things, and one that is perhaps more difficult to appreciate.

How do the off-tanks (Zarya, Roadhog, D.Va) fit in now? It’s time to wait and see.



Will Zenyatta or Brigitte be able to keep up the healing now that there’s more incoming damage?



When an allied character falls, they are missed more than ever.

A more complete ping system than it seems

Over the past few years, more and more multiplayer has embraced the ping system that made Apex Legends all the rage: far from just pinpointing a point on the map, players could specify where opponents or resources were located. Overwatch 2 follows that same line, but adding the odd layer of depth that goes hand in hand with its own characters. Mercy is probably the best example on the list, because marking a fallen ally’s body indicates automatically in chat other team members if revive is available or on cooldown. It’s strategic information, but also one that helps reduce toxicity: nobody has to blame that player if the game itself says they couldn’t revive at a certain point. it’s only one QoL type improvement Which doesn’t justify the sequel’s name, but it does at least exemplify the kind of efforts Blizzard has seen fit to take the OW experience a little further afield.

What direction are the hero redesigns heading in?

The Overwatch 2 PvP beta brings with it updated versions of a few roster characters. Some changes are easy, such that Zarya has two bubbles to put on herself and another two for her allies because she now has to do all the tanking for her; and others are as radical as Bastion, of which only some animations are preserved. But all of them point in a direction that is decisive when it comes to understanding what OW2 is like: there will be fewer interruptions than before. Cassidy (formerly known as McCree) loses the stun effect of his flash grenade, Doomfist puts his entire team at risk by jumping to tear apart the enemy ranks, Orisa barely able to block incoming damage. She will be a more aggressive game than before because by combining several more subtle things, which changes the way of understanding the game, the advances and setbacks; with fewer injustices or “broken” things.

Unreviewed heroes like Ashe or Widow are better because they have fewer barriers.



It is played a little less from the distance or the covers: it is more risky.



The “domino effect” is more palpable: one falls, they all fall.

A more informative and intuitive interface

Blizzard has understood that what it has in its hands is not just any competitive multiplayer: it is a game defined by their characters, and as such, you need to give information that is not only accurate, but also specific. Taking a cue from the ping system mentioned above, Overwatch 2’s interface embraces everything we saw in the original while also reserving new icons to illustrate, for example, when a character has been hacked by Sombra. In cases like Moira, who has healing and disrupting effects at the same time, the same thing happens—it’s easy to immediately see the options we have on the screen, who dies and how. All those details are also very focused so that there is no need to rummage in the margins of the screen, much to the joy of newcomers. The scoreboard is also clearer and accurately picks up details that had been left out in the original, helping teams with good communication and kindness to fix their team or see their own faults.

It will be important to maintain that bar of depth in future characters.



Player profiles can be hidden from everyone or just strangers.



The main menu changes its design, but not its functions.

Clans, Battle Passes, and Other Unannounced Stuff

Being a beta, it is evident that there are many features of the final game that we cannot test yet. But I think we can’t ignore the many things that have been leaked, anticipated or rumored: through installation file mining, official announcements or hints of the sort, we know that Overwatch 2 will have a complex group system (similar to clans) in which to participate with players who think like us; and it is also said that monetization it will embrace a system similar to that of modern battle passes, perhaps saying goodbye to the loot boxes that we are used to until now. Of course, we’ll also have unannounced characters in our midst, and maybe a few surprises of the sort. For now, we’ll settle for knowing that all the features of the original are back.