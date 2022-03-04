Why is Platinum betting now on a Game as a Service?

We continue to work on the analysis of Babylon’s Fall, the new collaboration between Square Enix and Platinum Games in which hack and slash joins forces with two elements as foreign to the genre as cooperatives and games as a service. A few days after the analysis we sat down with some of its developers to learn the keys to the project.

When you are such a capable studio with so much success behind you in certain genres and games, it can be hard to get out of your comfort zone and that the decision be accepted by your most fervent followers without further ado. For this reason, I always valued positively that Square Enix and Platinum, after the success of Nier Automata, enrolled in something as different for them as the game as a service and the cooperative hack and slash that is Babylon’s Fall. It could go wrong, it could go right, but it’s always seemed to me a brave decision and that speaks volumes about the desire of Japanese publishers to challenge themselves and try to come up with something new for their players. A few days before the publication of the analysis (we want to continue playing it to guarantee the verdict that our readers undoubtedly deserve), Square Enix y Platinum has given us the privilege of sitting down with some of the minds behind Babylon’s Fall to learn first-hand How has the development been? and the creation of what is, without a doubt, one of the most polarizing works that the creators of hits such as Bayonetta, Vanquish or The Wonderful 101 have embarked on.

How have they faced such a development? ambitious and innovative for the team and what are the reasons that have driven them to take such an unexpected leap into the void? What to expect from our climb up the tower of Babel and our conversion into Sentinels? What are Gideon Coffin’s keys to the new collaboration between Japanese publishers? This is everything we have learned from Babylon’s Fall after speaking with its main managers.

A rare grandfather in Platinum

The birth of Babylon’s Fall was more or less as I imagined: a challenge was proposed to Platinum and they embarked on it. Square Enix producer Junichi Ehara confirms: “It all goes back to the time we finished NieR: Automata,” he places in his story, “there was a project to create a high-fantasy hack-and-slash game-as-a-service in Square Enix and when we mentioned it to one of the bosses of Platinum Games, Atsushi Inaba, he assured us that ‘in the company we wanted to try some game as a service‘, so it fit all of us and they took on the project.” Director Kenji Saito of Platinum said that “the Platinum stamp is attached to an overall concept devised by Square Enix that then featured their world design and background”.

Ehara, however, insists: the idea of ​​”cooperative multiplayer elements and hack and slash were presented by Square Enix“. Why did they decide to embrace something so different for the company after the most legendary J-RPGs on the planet? Very simple: “This is simply because Yosuke Saito and I like hack and slash games. We also wanted to challenge ourselves to release an action game in Japan.” Platinum’s Saito saw the work as a real challenge, given the nature of the company creating single-player content: “Since it’s an online multiplayer game, the The biggest challenge was creating a delayed design and gameplay with multiple players in mind. we had many difficultiesas we needed to adapt to a completely different way of thinking than single-player games, so the challenge ultimately might have been having a clear vision of what we wanted to bring to Babylon’s Fall.”

We wanted to challenge ourselves by releasing an action game in JapanJunichi EharaWhat Babylon’s Fall has not forgotten, despite how different it is for Platinum’s catalog of games, is the essence of the brand: “While it may seem like a very different project than anything we’ve done, I feel like we’ve included what we value in Platinum, something that players will be able to see as they play and enjoy the software.” Takashi Sugiyama, director of Platinum, also valued that “being a game as a service, Babylon’s Fall, definitely, it is a unique title for us. The main idea is that we center the axis of the experience on the action games in which we feel comfortable and then made the required changes to make it an experience that can be enjoyed by users for a long time.

A development marked by circumstances

Following the success of Nier: Automata, a new collaboration between Square Enix and Platinum It sounded like music to fans, but the reality is that we had to wait a long time to hear anything about the software beyond its name and the intention of repeating the collaboration. Its staging took place in the summer of 2018, in the middle of E3 in Los Angeles, and the first news of the production was the only thing we got in many months. Was it a mistake to advance details so far in advance at such an early stage of development? “E3 2018 was held about six months after the pre-production phase,” corrects Ehara, “the truth is that Babylon’s Fall was not in the early stages of developmentbut there was a change of direction on the PlatinumGames side leading up to the 2022 release.”

Did these changes have to do with the Coronavirus pandemic? Saito admits that it is, but they were not the only reasons that have postponed a premiere that was highly anticipated among the community of hack and slash fans: “Yes, naturally there was a change in the business caused by the pandemicbut it was not the only reason that has led to lengthen the development of Babylon’s Fall”, he assures 3DJuegos, “we are talking about the first online multiplayer game model as a service that Platinum has made to date, so we also spent a lot of time working with different tests and experimenting with the gameplay until I find something optimal.

Given the Platinum seal and what its public expects from its games, will users be able to enjoy it alone? “Requires an online connection to play, but missions can be played solo“Enemy health and attack power are scaled so that the difficulty matches the number of players that are participating in the game session, with four being the maximum number of Sentinels that can cooperate in each session,” Saito specified. On the other hand, what can gamers more accustomed to games as a service expect? we have started working on season 3 onwards“. Sugiyama shared that “we are planning to update the seasons every three months. We’d like to add new elements regularly to the base line, but we can’t share the details yet despite having the first year structured.”

The future of Platinum and Square Enix

First impressions at the controls of Babylon’s Fall they are disparate. I appreciate what Platinum wanted to do with their new Gideons Coffin based battle system and the ability it gives the user to create a character with truly unique mechanics… but I also think the developer’s ability to immerse us in their world and creating an interesting story has always been limited and not even their greatest hits have been able to narrate something that would be able to captivate the audience without outside help like Yoko Taro’s in Nier: Automata. However, whatever happens, it seems clear that the Square Enix – Platinum relationship is prosperous and Babylon’s, surely, will not be the last thing we see with the Japanese duo.

Will we see Yoko Taro in the equation again? Yosuke Saito, one of the important voices of Square Enix, doesn’t seem to close the door to this possibility in the future: “Maybe yes, maybe not… but if it ends up happening, don’t doubt that we will let all the players know clearly”. It remains to be patient.