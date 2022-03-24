Why is PlayStation buying Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios? Hermen Hulst explains the operation

The new acquisition of the Japanese company is barely a year old, and there is no game on the market.

To the surprise of many, PlayStation announced yesterday the purchase of Haven Studios, a team led by the veteran of Ubisoft, EA and Google Jade Raymond but whose work we still do not know beyond great promises. Until now, the Japanese firm was more committed to joining its ranks with studios with a long tradition of working exclusively for its consoles, what have you seen different in the Canadian team?

“You are correct, we could have continued to have an external collaboration,” acknowledges Hermen Hust, head of PlayStation Studios in a talk with GamesIndustry. “But what Haven is creating is so exciting for us that there was a desire to deepen that relationship,” adds the executive, assuring that they were impressed in the development division of Sony by the talent gathered in Haven.

Haven Studios will be the first PlayStation team in Canada“It’s easier for us to further invest in the team and the game this way,” Hust continues, praising the Canadian studio’s capabilities. Nonetheless, the Guerilla Games co-founder has facts to rely on Haven’s work. “We are very impressed with the progress made. In fact, are exceeding many of the plans, including in terms of timesomething unusual in video game development”.

As they remember from GamesIndustry, Haven Studio will be the first PlayStation Studios company located in Canada -specifically in Montreal-, allowing the Sony division to land in one of the busiest software development points on the planet. There are teams of Activision Blizzard, EA, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sega, Square Enix, Tencent, Take-Two y Ubisoft among other.

“Finally we are in Canada, finally we are in Quebec, and we have started with a team that is deeply rooted in the region,” says Hulst, convinced that he can take advantage of the great talent of this area, as they do in other great poles. world creatives in the US, Europe and Japan. Haven, let’s remember, currently working on a triple-A multiplayer experience.

