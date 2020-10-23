Why is ‘quad’ important for India in today’s time? Foreign Minister S Jaishankar explained its meaning

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that the arrival of India, Japan, the US and Australia under the “Quad” or Quadrilateral alliance is a step taken in accordance with the changing times and is a reflection of the emerging landscape of the multi-polar world. Jaishankar said that each reflection and dimension in the geopolitical balance of power generates its own thinking and strategy and that India will express itself in different ways in different situations while maintaining its conformity in the entire outlook. Also Read – India’s 35-Year Success, ILO Governing Body Chaired

In an online conference organized by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Jaishankar said in response to questions related to 'Quad', "It is a timely step and we have a more multi-polar world and a more scattered world." Will be, these are special organizations of countries that will work together.

When asked about the changing dimensions in the global power equation over the past few decades, including the period of the Cold War and the period of Western domination, Jaishankar said that the rise of China is a major geopolitical development.

The foreign minister said, “The world is moving towards a more multi-polar world. This means that there are many more countries that are capable of influencing and shaping results, and one example of this is that there are relatively changes in the status and power of America. The rise of China is a major geopolitical event of our lifetime. “He said that the multipolar world will form its own logic.

Jaishankar said, “The underlying idea is a firm India. Independent India will express itself in a very different way and it looks like today in an example like Quad. The Quad is not the only instance where four countries have found it useful to discuss issues of common interest. “

