Why is Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin so heavy?

Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey. (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Icon of an era, Isabel IIwho died after 70 years of historic reign, was solemnly honored this Monday at a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in the presence of leaders from around the world, before being buried privately in Windsor.

Kicking off the last goodbye to the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, the coffincovered with the crown, the scepter and the orb -symbols of the queen-, was transferred on a Royal Navy mount pulled by dozens of sailors and became the center of world attention.

The queen’s coffin was made more than 30 years ago for the Londoner Henry Smitha company, now closed, that also built the coffin of Philip of Edinburgh, Elizabeth’s husband, and other British celebrities such as Freddie Mercury y Jimi Hendrix.

The coffin has passed through hands of two funeral companies since its manufacture, so the precise date of its creation has been lost.

The great weight of the coffin meant that at the funeral it was carried by eight military porters, instead of the usual six. (Frank Augstein via REUTERS)

The directors of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral home, Leverton & Sons, said that they inherited the coffin in 1991, when the business became a funeral home for the royal family.

Andrew Leverton, who runs the company, told The Times in 2018 that the English oak from which the coffin is made is “very hard to come by” and that it would be “too expensive” to use now.

The coffin has another peculiarity: Henry Smith made it using a method called lead shell and casein which a simple inner coffin is made of wood, covered with lead, and then placed inside an outer coffin.

This system was designed to prevent moisture from entering once he is buried in the crypt at the royal chapel in Windsor.

The lead lining is also the reason for the coffin’s unusual weight, which meant that at the funeral he was transported by eight military porters, instead of the usual six.

Throughout the Queen’s funeral, the symbols of the monarchy have adorned his coffin: the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, as well as a wreath.

Since the coffin arrived in London, it has also been covered with the Royal Standard.

The symbols of the monarchy have adorned his coffin: the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, as well as a wreath. Since the coffin arrived in London, it has also been covered with the Royal Standard. (REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis)

After the state funeral in Westminster, in Windsorthe coffin will be taken to the Saint George Chapel down the grand avenue that runs through the castle grounds. In this 15th-century church, known for having been the scene of the last royal weddings, another church service will be held with 800 guests, including employees of the late queen.

Over there, the crown, orb and scepter will be removed from the coffin and placed on the altar. The highest-ranking official of the royal house, the Lord Chamberlain, will break his “rule of command” and place it over the coffinsymbolizing the end of the reign of Elizabeth II.

Later, in a last private ceremony, reserved for the closest relatives, lThe queen will be buried in what is known as the “George VI Memorial”an annex where his parents and the ashes of his sister Margarita already rest.

The remains of her husband, Prince Philip, will be buried next to her, moving them from the royal crypt, where they have been since his death in April 2021 at almost 100 years old.

