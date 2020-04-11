Why is South Korea beating coronavirus? Its citizens hold the state to account | Tae Hoon Kim

The widely lauded protection of making an attempt out, tracing and treating has its roots in Koreans’ expectation of advantageous high quality public services

South Korea is probably one among the few worldwide areas that has succeeded in flattening the coronavirus curve. Its protection of making an attempt out, tracing and treating with out lockdowns has been extensively lauded. Some attribute this to South Korea’s get pleasure from of getting dealt with earlier epidemics akin to Sars and Mers. Commentators in the USA generally tend to fear the rustic’s environment friendly administration, contrasting it with that of Donald Trump’s. Others stage to cultural parts, such as a result of the willingness of the common public to sacrifice privateness for the bigger excellent.

What’s ceaselessly overpassed, though, is that on the roots of South Korea’s luck in opposition to Covid-19 are a well-funded and surroundings pleasant gadget of handing over public services. With out this baseline infrastructure, the protection of check out, trace and take care of might not had been sustained or expanded to the stage that it has. Likewise, environment friendly administration can’t attain loads if it lacks a well-oiled public supplier gadget which will ship.

