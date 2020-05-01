Why Is Sports Icon John McEnroe Narrating Netflix’s Never Have I Ever?

One factor that is widespread for lots of Indian dad and mom is a love of tennis. It is like an English Anglophile type of factor. Once we determined that the character of Devi would have a mood, the McEnroe factor simply stored coming again: you already know, somebody who’s high-achieving however is undermined by their very own mood. He has actually excessive requirements for himself and everybody round him. We stored speaking about him and have been like, ‘Wait, ought to he be doing the narration?’ Devi’s dad beloved tennis, and it timed out that he would have grown up watching McEnroe.