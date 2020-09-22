Why is the city going to be built near Hastinapur, CM Yogi gave this reason

new Delhi: In order to give a boost to the film industry in Uttar Pradesh, the process of construction of a film city has started. Today, CM Yogi (Yogi Adityanath) has met and interacted with many filmmakers. During this time the film city has been proposed to be made into a film city around Hastinapur of Greater Noida. CM Yogi has also told the reason why Film City is being proposed to be built around Hastinapur. Also Read – Akhilesh’s taunt on Film City, said – BJP ready to take credit for announcement of SP era

CM Yogi said that India was named after Bharat Shakuntala's son Bharata. In the area around the same Hastinapur, we are proposing a film city. There is land between the Ganges and the Yamuna. All this area falls in the middle of Yamuna Express which is coming to connect Delhi with Agra.

Let me tell you that since the announcement of the construction of Film City, there is a discussion in political circles from the film world. After the announcement of the making of Film City, Ravi Kishan, MP from Gorakhpur, welcomed the decision of the Yogi government and then actress Kangana Ranaut also praised the decision of the Yogi government and said that like the Hollywood film industry we also have here There should be one industry and several film cities. This is a great decision. After this, film director Madhur Bhandarkar also came to Lucknow and met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.