Why is the date of Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan special, know what is the connection of BJP from August 5

new Delhi: Bhumi Pujan of Ram temple will be done in Ayodhya on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be involved in this program. Not only this, Bhoomi Poojan RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and many big officials will join the Bhoomipujan of BJP and RSS. This process will be done by doing land worship by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust held a meeting on Saturday, in the presence of Nripendra Mishra. In this meeting it was discussed what the date of Bhoomi Pujan would be. Also, in view of this land worship, a decision was taken on PM Modi's program. After this, the date of 3 and 5 August was sent for the Bhoomi Pujan by the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But now the Prime Minister is going to reach Ayodhya on 5 August.

If we talk about this date, then it has many importance. It is being said that the date of August 5 is the most auspicious time. At this time every wish is fulfilled. On the other hand, Article 370, Uniform Civil Code and Ram Mandir are important issues in manifestations of RSS and BJP. In such a situation, Section 370 was removed on 5 August. The date of Ram temple land worship has also been kept on 5 August.