Why is the Ultimate Delusion 14 Endwalker group obsessive about grapes? A failure they’ll pass over

Sq. Enix has introduced the Parche 6.01 de Ultimate Delusion 14 Endwalker. An replace that brings with it new content material within the type of items and a chain of raids, amongst different issues. On the other hand, the eye on social networks and reddit isn’t precisely in this new content material, however at the grapes of the sport. Sure … the grapes.

We give an explanation for ourselves. Within the Endwalker enlargement there may be a space, Labyrinthos, during which there are fields with grapes and the latter they appear graphically very PS1 taste: polygonal. In keeping with the patch notes, Sq. Enix refers to grapes as “an issue“That was once made up our minds to go away like this for”alleviate reminiscence utilization “ within the zone. And because of this the grapes glance on this “bizarre” method.

The case has no longer taken lengthy to transform a meme outside and inside the online game group. The bunches of grapes have a form very similar to that of a pitcher with scales. This replace has smoothed out the corners … whilst it did not slightly repair the issue, it did make players unhappy. It is nonetheless a meme, such a lot in order that Ultimate Delusion 14’s professional Twitter account has thrown the strange comic story.

Ultimate Delusion 14’s newest enlargement, Endwalker, was once launched on December 7. As you’ll learn in our assessment, it’s been an awesome luck, such a lot in order that the sport director needed to ask for forgiveness for the get admission to issues and the improvement group presented some repayment to the avid gamers. Moreover, Sq. Enix needed to briefly prevent gross sales of the sport to ease the burden on servers.