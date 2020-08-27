Why isn’t Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

Whereas Strictly Come Dancing followers can’t await the long-running dancing competitors to return to our screens within the autumn, the BBC dealt an enormous blow final week when it confirmed that Bruno Tonioli received’t be on the judging panel for the 2020 season.

The Italian stallion, who’s been a choose on the present because it’s first collection again in 2004, received’t seem in-person on the upcoming collection resulting from COVID-19, and his absence isn’t the one change the BBC hit present is dealing with this 12 months – each the variety of episodes and the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up has been diminished.

Right here’s every part it is advisable learn about why Bruno Tonioli isn’t on Strictly this 12 months and who is likely to be changing him.

Why isn’t Bruno Tonioli on Strictly this 12 months?

As a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bruno Tonioli is caught within the US, the place he acts as a choose on Dancing with the Stars (Strictly’s American cousin), the brand new collection of which is because of start this September.

In earlier years, Tonioli has been in a position to fly between nations to movie each Dancing with the Stars and Strictly on completely different days, nonetheless resulting from COVID-19, that doesn’t appear potential this 12 months.

In a press release, Bruno mentioned: “I completely adore being a part of Strictly and might’t wait to see what unbelievable dancing this 12 months has in retailer! Lockdown has resulted in me being in LA for the foreseeable, however I’m excited to be concerned as a lot as I presumably can. There was no cha-cha-chance I’d miss out!”

Will Bruno Tonioli be on Strictly in any respect this 12 months?

Not in individual, no. Nevertheless, he has promised to be concerned nearly and plans to return to the present full time in direction of the tip of the season if potential.

The BBC confirmed: “Bruno shall be protecting an in depth eye on the collection all through the run and shall be concerned remotely within the Sunday night time Outcomes present every week, from throughout the pond.’

“Plus, Bruno shall be making his grand return to the present full time in direction of the tip of the collection,” the broadcaster added.

Head Strictly choose Shirley Ballas earlier mentioned that she thought Tonioli would attempt to seem in each episode. “All I can say is, I’ve recognized Bruno 11 years. If there’s a option to fly backwards and forwards, he’ll discover the way in which,” she mentioned at this 12 months’s TV BAFTA awards.

Who will exchange Bruno Tonioli on Strictly?

Varied celebs and different potential contenders are lining as much as fill Bruno’s place on the judging panel this collection, with RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni and Dancing with the Stars Australia runner-up Courtney Act expressing curiosity in taking the position.

“Somebody mentioned to me that they’re in search of a brand new choose on Strictly and I used to be like, ‘Hey – signal me up!’” she instructed RadioTimes.com.

Different well-known faces tipped to be Bruno Tonioli’s alternative embrace 2018 winner Stacey Dooley, ex-professional James Jordan, long-running professional Anton Du Beke, ex-judge Arlene Phillips and even The Best Dancer’s Cheryl Cole.

Nevertheless, Craig Revel Horwood isn’t too positive in regards to the final alternative, commenting on the rumours in July: “Cheryl. Pretty lady, however I don’t suppose it’ll occur.”

The truth is, the long-standing Strictly choose instructed an alternative choice which includes a collection of rotating visitors within the chair.

“They may throw visitor judges in for enjoyable,” he instructed the Every day Star. “Then when every part’s again to regular, Bruno could make his triumphant return!”

Strictly has seen numerous movie star visitors take to the panel with Dancing With the Stars US winners Alfonso Ribeiro, Jennifer Gray and Donny Osmond filling in for absentee judges. Possibly we’ll see considered one of them return to take Bruno’s place this collection?