Why Isn’t Oprah’s Interview With Meghan and Harry on Paramount Plus?

Oprah Winfrey’s explosive two-hour interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, drew large rankings for CBS Sunday night time, with an viewers of greater than 17 million viewers tuning in dwell.

However those that had particularly signed up for Paramount Plus — ViacomCBS’ rebranded streaming service that launched simply final week — to stream the extremely anticipated interview have been left excessive and dry. Although the particular was accessible to look at dwell utilizing Paramount Plus’ “dwell TV” operate, the complete program was not there. Individuals who signed on Sunday night time to look at the interview as a substitute noticed a splash that includes Queen Latifah for “The Equalizer” and “60 Minutes.” Nor did the search operate on the positioning acknowledge “Oprah.”

Paramount Plus

“Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Particular” is now accessible on CBS.com. However this system continues to be not on Paramount Plus.

A supply has instructed Selection that Harpo, Winfrey’s manufacturing firm, has the streaming rights to the particular, not CBS. So whereas the particular was accessible on Paramount Plus to stream dwell, and is on CBS.com without spending a dime for the following 30 days, it gained’t be added to the nascent streamer’s programming.

As of final 12 months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a multi-year take care of Netflix, and in 2018, Winfrey made a take care of Apple TV Plus. It seems these offers precluded Paramount Plus from having the ability to stream what is going to probably be one of many greatest applications of the 12 months, displaying the complexities of the streaming wars.

Representatives from Paramount Plus, CBS and Harpo didn’t reply to Selection’s request for remark.

However on Twitter, individuals had a lot of questions.

Paramount+ actually tousled for not having the Oprah interview. — Ale🌺 (@21ale) March 8, 2021

Somebody assist me watch this interview! Not I even bought the Paramount app trial and nonetheless cannot discover this Meg/Harry/Oprah interview. — AhYesYes_Yall (@MC_B00KS) March 8, 2021

Viacom not debuting the Oprah interview on Paramount+ the week of its launch would possibly go down as one of many greatest blunders in TV historical past. — Andrew Ungvari (@DrewUnga) March 8, 2021

I actually downloaded paramount plus particularly as a result of google mentioned the Oprah interview could be on there and it’s not 😭 how can I watch it? Was it simply on dwell and then gone perpetually??? — Fairly to Suppose So (@soprettytothink) March 8, 2021

hey @paramountplus — how come i can’t watch the oprah, meghan and harry interview by my paramount+ subscription? each different cbs present is on there? what’s up with that?#HarryandMeghanonOprah #OprahMeghanHarry #MeghanandHarryonOprah #HarryMeghanOprah #HarryandMeghan — persistence kamau (@patiencekamau) March 8, 2021

your entire world: we wish to watch the oprah interview paramount plus: the highest trending present on this platform is spongebob squarepants — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 8, 2021

CBS launched Paramount+ with Tremendous Bowl commercials and fanfare and all this. They then have this MASSIVE Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry. The interview is not on Paramount+ I do not get it 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 8, 2021

That this firm launched/relaunched a brand new streaming platform the week of this interview — a launch accomplished with NO new marquee programming — and had no manner of utilizing the interview to drive individuals to the platform is BRUTAL negligence. https://t.co/wRkRSoWT7V — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) March 8, 2021

Michael Schneider and Cynthia Littleton contributed to this report.