Why Isn’t Oprah’s Interview With Meghan and Harry on Paramount Plus?

March 9, 2021
Oprah Winfrey’s explosive two-hour interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, drew large rankings for CBS Sunday night time, with an viewers of greater than 17 million viewers tuning in dwell.

However those that had particularly signed up for Paramount Plus — ViacomCBS’ rebranded streaming service that launched simply final week — to stream the extremely anticipated interview have been left excessive and dry. Although the particular was accessible to look at dwell utilizing Paramount Plus’ “dwell TV” operate, the complete program was not there. Individuals who signed on Sunday night time to look at the interview as a substitute noticed a splash that includes Queen Latifah for “The Equalizer” and “60 Minutes.” Nor did the search operate on the positioning acknowledge “Oprah.”

“Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Particular” is now accessible on CBS.com. However this system continues to be not on Paramount Plus.

A supply has instructed Selection that Harpo, Winfrey’s manufacturing firm, has the streaming rights to the particular, not CBS. So whereas the particular was accessible on Paramount Plus to stream dwell, and is on CBS.com without spending a dime for the following 30 days, it gained’t be added to the nascent streamer’s programming.

As of final 12 months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a multi-year take care of Netflix, and in 2018, Winfrey made a take care of Apple TV Plus. It seems these offers precluded Paramount Plus from having the ability to stream what is going to probably be one of many greatest applications of the 12 months, displaying the complexities of the streaming wars.

Representatives from Paramount Plus, CBS and Harpo didn’t reply to Selection’s request for remark.

However on Twitter, individuals had a lot of questions.

 

Michael Schneider and Cynthia Littleton contributed to this report.

