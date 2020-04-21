Why isn’t Silent Witness on BBC One tonight?

Silent Witness left followers on tenterhooks final night time, with the penultimate episode of the present sequence leaving Jack Hodgson (David Caves) in severe peril.

Within the closing minutes of Monday’s episode, Jack collapsed after attempting to assist DS Vail (Adelle Leonce). She’d come into contact with a lethal nerve agent, and died a painful dying within the ambulance earlier than she might attain the hospital.

Jack was final seen struggling to breathe as a paramedic in a hazmat swimsuit begged him to remain alive… so what subsequent?

Nicely, you’ll have to attend a bit of longer to seek out out – breaking from the present’s common transmission sample of airing a two-parter over Monday and Tuesday nights, the concluding episode of The Better Good (additionally the ultimate episode of the present sequence) will air on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One.

Why the change? Blame the soccer. Rather than Silent Witness, the BBC is airing Match of the Day Dwell: The FA Cup from 8pm to 10pm, with Oxford United enjoying Newcastle United.

We think about followers received’t thank them for leaving Jack’s destiny up within the air for an additional 24 hours…