Whereas many of the stars of Liar managed to make it again for a second series, there may be one actor who’s notably lacking: Warren Brown, who performed Laura’s ex boyfriend PC Tom Bailey.

So why isn’t Brown concerned in Liar series two, and is Tom nonetheless a suspect in the investigation into Andrew Earlham’s homicide?

The place is PC Tom Bailey in Liar?

In Manchester, apparently.

After telling Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) that her rapist Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) has been murdered, DI Karen Renton (Katherine Kelly) does enquire about her ex-boyfriend Tom – however Laura merely tells police: “He moved to Manchester just a few weeks again, we don’t actually discuss anymore.”

In some methods, that’s not significantly shocking. By the top of series one, Tom’s affair with Laura’s sister Katy was uncovered – which obtained fairly messy – and he additionally misplaced his job after wrongly calling in the Drug Squad to Andrew’s home. Maybe it was time for a contemporary begin.

Why isn’t Warren Brown in Liar series 2?

As a result of he had a filming conflict! Warren Brown additionally stars as Sergeant Thomas ‘Mac’ McAllister in the TV series Strike Again, and he was filming the eighth and closing series in Croatia concurrently Liar was filming in England.

Together with the hashtag #whenschedulescollide, Brown wrote on Instagram in Could 2019: “Wishing the proficient bunch of Liars all the easiest for Season 2! Tom Bailey has completely nothing to disguise however it will seem he’s had to run off to Zagreb, Croatia! Have an incredible shoot loves! Miss you all!”

Did Tom Bailey kill Andrew Earlham?

Given what we all know, most likely not. Although Tom appeared like a major suspect on the finish of series one, it’d be fairly unusual to pin the homicide on the character with out having him really seem on display screen.

Except it’s all an elaborate bluff – and (speculating wildly right here) Warren Brown makes a shock cameo in the ultimate episode?

Liar airs on Mondays at 9pm on ITV