Why it is important to clear cookies and browser cache and how to do it on your PC in Chrome, Firefox and Edge

Every time we use our browser to visit any website, we store certain types of information on our equipment. Information we store includes cookies and browser cache. The former are responsible for the websites to recognize our equipment and our behavior on the page we visit, while the cache stores data from the websites we visit so that the next time we enter they load faster.

These are two concepts that it is good to be informed about, since much of our privacy and storage on our computer depend on them. In this article, we’re going to go over the importance of deleting cookies and browser cache, and how to do it in Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Even if they know a lot about us, we can still keep companies at bay

Our exposure to social networks and use of our computer, mobile devices and others, they are a great gateway so that companies know our browsing habits and other information related to our privacy. This is a valuable key for companies to collect all kinds of information about us, and therefore be able to sell us products in a much more accurate way. Although I have simplified it quite a bit, the core of the conversation is always the same: let companies know more about us.

Although we are already completely stuck, if we are proactive enough on the subject, we can still keep our privacy safe in the network and save a few megabytes to the storage of our team. As you have been able to verify, every time a website is accessed for the first time, it asks us to indicate what type of information to store through cookies. By law they must inform about their cookies, and they generally do so through a window in which we can activate or deactivate those that we do not want to store, although the ‘essentials’ will always have to be active.

How to delete the cache and cookies in our browser

The browser’s cache stores the necessary information for each website so that the computer does not have to load all the files of the page each time we access it. Nevertheless, can occupy a good portion of our storage if we are not too aware of it. In the case of cookies, they do not take up as much space, but deleting them will help maintain our privacy.





It must be made clear that, when we delete the cache and cookies of our browser, we lose all the information registered in the pages, be it our login, shopping carts, languages, searches, and more. We also lose the ability to access an offline version of the website when we are offline, and without the cache data, websites will take a little longer to load (time will vary depending on the specifications of our equipment and what the page contains ). Below these lines we explain how to do it for Chrome, Firefox and Edge.

Google Chrome

With just a few simple steps we can delete cache and cookies from google chrome. We have the possibility to do it both for a website, and for all the ones we have visited.





Open Google Chrome, click on the menu (top right corner) and select ‘Setting’. then go to ‘Privacy & Security’ (left panel) > ‘Cookies and other site data’. When the new list of options is displayed, select ‘View all cookies and site data’. We can also skip the above and just type “chrome://settings/siteData” in the address bar.





In this section we can find each website that has stored information on our computer. Now we just have to click where it says ‘Delete all’or go to the trash can icon of a specific site if we only want to delete files from a single domain.





Mozilla Firefox





Open Mozilla Firefox, click the menu (top right corner) and select ‘Preferences’. Then click on ‘Privacy & Security’, in the left pane. Or, we can just type “about:preferences#privacy” in the address bar instead.





We go down to ‘Cookies and site data’ and we select ‘Manage data’. Once here, we have the possibility to search for a specific website or delete all the local storage that we have for each website. For the latter, you just have to select the option ‘Delete all’.

Microsoft Edge

For Edge, the way to delete cache and cookies is quite similar to those mentioned. Simply follow the steps below:





Open Microsoft Edge, click the menu (top right corner) and select ‘Setting’. Then, in the left sidebar, go to ‘Cookies and site permissions’.





Click on the first of the options that will be shown to you, ‘Manage and delete cookies and site data’and then ‘View all cookies and site data’. After that, we can filter by domain, or even delete all the information. To do this, we just have to select ‘Delete all’.