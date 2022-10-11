Why it is important to do effort activities, in addition to aerobics

Dr Cormillot – Effort Exercises #Report

When you talk about physical activity, one usually thinks of walking, dancing, running, and the younger ones, possibly riding a bicycle. Some kind of activity of those called aerobics. But not many people think of a effort activities.

When I refer to effort activities, they are activities that strengthen los muscles and also strengthen the nervous system. These exercises generate the appearance of new neurons and new neural connections. In other words, the person has more memory, it can improve their judgment and decision-making capacity.

What are the stress exercises? We are going to do the example with dumbbells, as you can see in the video. These are one kilo, but they can be bottles, little bottles loaded with water or sand, in which I do a very simple exercise. To be able to do it for the first time, either watch a tutorial or have a teacher explain it to you, especially if they are very light exercises where one can work different muscle groups according to what a teacher explains to him.

The stress exercises can be performed with weights of a few kilograms or, well, with bottles of water or sand; the goal is to work different muscle groups /

Again, that can be with weighscan be with bottles or can be with rubber bands. This, as you can see in the video, is a type of exercise that can be done with elastic, as can others of this type, of which I am only giving you an example in the images.

The key is that you move not only in the aerobic partthat it is convenient to add about 150 minutes per week, but two or three times a week make some effort.

The muscles, if you have a lot of fat, the fat is bad for the bodyand if one has more muscles, muscles are protective of all the Body. They release hormones, which are protective of the body and are protective of the nervous system. “Oh, doctor, but I already do enough walking, now you are asking me to do physical activity, it is not comfortable for me”, he will be able to tell me. But you know what? Life begins when one leaves the comfort zone. Where the comfort zone ends, there life begins.

Among aerobic exercises, walking is an excellent option, which can be done three times a week in periods of 30 minutes / (Getty Images)

So that you have all the information, I remind you that I previously told you how much exercise it is necessary to do to have a good physical condition. Well, there is a minimum amount and to achieve it they are three las stuff That needs to: their legs; some little bottlewhich can be a weighs or something equivalent; and one silla.

Their legs because you need a moderate movement, 150 minutes per week. It can be dealt five times, five times thirty. And then every day you can do it all together or you can do 10 minutes, 10 minutes, 10 minutes. Or 10, 5 and 5. Everything you do during the day adds up. That’s the idea, that is, he doesn’t have to rack his brains to see where he puts it on the agenda.

What can you do with your legs? Bueno, to walk, bicycle, dancewhich is something that also puts music on it, it’s very nice and it also lifts the spirit.

The second is to do weighs. The weights, since not everyone has weights at home, with a bottle with the weight that you feel comfortable.

There is a saying: “Success is a ladder that cannot be climbed with your hands in your pockets.”. What I could add here is that a good physical condition is not achieved with your hands in your pockets either.

*Dr. Alberto Cormillot is a renowned Argentine obesity specialist, health educator, writer and lecturer. He founded and directs the Nutrition and Health Clinic that bears his name, the Diet Club, the ALCO Foundation (Anonymous Fighters Against Obesity) and the Argentine Institute of Nutrition, from where he advises industries on the production of dietary products. and healthy.

* Realization: Gastón Taylor and Alejandro Beltrame / Edition: Facundo Madero / Production: Dolores Ferrer Novotný

KEEP READING:

How much exercise is necessary to have a good physical condition?

How many kilos of fat is possible to lose weight?

Walking: the importance of exercise to strengthen muscles and lose weight