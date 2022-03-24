Why it is key for Mexico to avoid the playoffs to improve its options for the Qatar World Cup

Prior to the last three dates of the Octagonal Final, Mexico is in third place in the classification (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

The Mexican team faces the last three matches of the World Cup qualifying seeded in third place in the Concacaf Octagonal Final and with the pass still at risk, especially if you want the direct ticket to Qatar 2022 and not play a playoff, as happened in Brazil 2014.

In addition to the tension that would mean playing the pass through an intercontinental playoff, which will again be against the representative of Oceania; from this World Cup in Qatar the rules in the distribution of pots change and whoever gets their classification through a repechage will have tougher opponents in their World Cup group.

For this added reason, the table of the Tata Martino will seek to avoid at all costs the risk of falling to the repechage zone, which is why must get two wins in their last three knockout games and not depend on anyone to secure your direct pass.

The draw for the group stage of the Qatar World Cup will be on Friday, April 1 (Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari)

In the tragic event that Mexico is seeded fourth in the Octagonal Final and get your pass to the World Cup by defeating the representative of Oceania, would be sent directly to pot 4 of the World Cup drawalong with the worst placed teams in the FIFA ranking and the other teams that got their ticket through a playoff.

For this reason, the teams that are in pot 4 will have a higher chance of falling into a group with difficult rivals during the Qatar World Cup 2022.

In previous editions it did not matter in which phase the pass to the world Cup. During the draw, the selection was placed in one of the four drums according to its place in the FIFA rankingwhich is why Mexico was placed in Pot 2 during the draw for Brazil 2014.

The World Cup in Qatar will start on November 21 and end on December 18, 2022.

How do the pots and the World Cup draw work?

From Mexico 1986 to the World Cup in Qatar, the tournament is made up of eight groups containing four teams drawn in each.

So that there are no uneven groups, FIFA established the creation of four drums prior to the draw, where are the 32 participating teams ordered according to their classification in the FIFA ranking.

In such a way that each World Cup group has a team from each pot and thus the level in the group stage is distributed as evenly as possible.

To exemplify, in Russia World Cup 2018the drums were defined as follows:

Pot 1 (seeded): Russia (host), Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France.

Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Croatia.

Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal and Iran.

Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia.

Mexico got its pass to the World Cup in Brazil through a playoff against New Zealand (Photo: AFP)

Historically and thanks to its position in the FIFA ranking, Mexico has always been located between pot 1 and 2 of the World Cupso they tend to avoid at least one powerful opponent in the group stage, as they can’t be paired with teams from the same pot.

For him Qatar World Cupif Mexico gets its direct pass it will be placed in pot two, along with teams like Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Croatiain the absence of the final qualifiers being finalized and the latest FIFA ranking prior to the draw on March 31 being announced.

For the first time, if Mexican team were to fall in the playoffs, it would automatically be placed in pot 4 and would be measured against any of the teams placed in pot 2, something that uya could not avoid.

