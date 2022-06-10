Why it was said that Martinoli and Luis García would not narrate Jamaica vs. Mexico

Martinoli and Dr. García will not broadcast the Jamaica vs. Mexico of the Concacaf Nations League (Photo: Instagram/@garciaposti)

The Mexican team will participate again in Concacaf Nations League and with it the television stations are getting ready to have the best coverage of the Tri; however, it was said that TV Azteca ran out of broadcast rights for the game of Jamaica vs. Mexicoso that Christian Martinoli, Luis Garcia, Luis Roberto Alves zag y Jorge Campos they would have to give in to their competition.

again TUDN I would enjoy the exclusive for open television, so it would have a free path for the television rating, so the voices of Paco Villa, Enrique Dog BermudezRafa Márquez and other analysts of Televisa would be in charge of sharing the details of the first qualifying round of the Nations League.

However, given the rumours, Martinoli himself took space on his social networks to rule out the possibility and stated that the Concacaf Nations League will be broadcast on Aztec Sports. Through social networks he replied the following:

Martinoli denied rumors about the coverage of Jamaica vs. Mexico of the Concacaf Nations League (Photo: Twitter/@martinolimx)

“What happened my Sopitas? Tell your intern to stop lying or are you already corny by those? The games of Mexico against Suriname and Jamaica will be broadcast by Azteca 7″. His message was replicated by Luis García, who limited himself to saying “I subscribe”.

TV Azteca will not have full coverage of the Nations League (Photo: Instagram/@cmartinolimx)

Every time the Mexican team plays away in an official FIFA match, television companies must buy the transmission rights to the teams that will play the commitment as local, in the case of the Jamaican National Team, the company that has the exclusive rights to the Reggae Boyz is about Media Pro.

The television production company is in charge of negotiating with the Mexican TV channels in order to transfer the transmission rights and replicate the image on their channels so that the fans can follow the game live; but because it was said that Media Pro he would not have a good relationship with the Ajusco television station, he would be denying him the broadcast rights y would address exclusively TUDN.

Negotiations between companies would be to blame for which Martinoli and the Doctor García they would not have the opportunity to comment on the match that the national team will play next Tuesday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m. (central Mexico).

During the octagonal qualifiers, TV Azteca was also left without the broadcast of Jamaica vs. Mexico (Photo: REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy)

Because during the Concacaf Octagonal qualifierthe Martinoli duo and the Doctor Garcia was left without Jamaica vs. Mexico, it was thought that the situation would repeat itself for the CONCACAF tournament.

It should be remembered that the differences between Media Pro y Aztec Sports began to sound after the Spanish company showed interest in buying part of the coverage of Fox Sports for Mexican soccer, which would represent a “threat” for the Ajusco company.

Thus, TV Azteca launched a campaign against the negotiation of Media Pro y Fox Sports so that the agreement is not signed.

His last game against Ecuador became controversial because the homophobic cry sounded again (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

After the set led by Gerardo Tata Martino ended their friendly tour of the United States, the fans were annoyed with the team’s performance because in all the games they did not provide the confidence to generate attack and goals.

Su last game against Ecuador became controversial because the homophobic scream for the annoyance of the public due to the fact that there were no goals in the 90 minutes of play, in addition the “out” sounded again Tata“Well, the followers of the Tri they still do not trust Martino’s project despite the fact that he has the backing of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

KEEP READING:

When will Héctor Herrera debut with the Houston Dynamo?

Mexico is thrashed by France in the semifinals of the Maurice Revello tournament; will play against Colombia for third place

“Pumas represents the Maximum House of Studies, Chivas represents Mexico”: Alan Mozo