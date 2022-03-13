Why it would be negative for Liga MX to have left FIFA for eFootball

(Photo: unsplash)

The change that the MX League by leaving EA Sports and not renewing for the FIFA 23 video game for signing with eFootballwhich will have exclusive rights to the contest, could not be beneficial for the first division of Mexican soccer

In accordance with Jose Angel Garfias, researcher at the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) expert in video games, will be negative for Liga MX bet on the Konami simulator, which was quite criticized in 2021 for its low quality instead of continuing in a consolidated FIFA, one of the best sellers in the world. This is what he said in an interview for the EFE agency.

“FIFA is one of the pillars of the video game industry in Mexico. I’m surprised that Liga Mx gave the jump to a company like Konami that has lost interest in video games and that its latest projects have received bad reviews. It seems to me that they did not analyze in which hands they fell “

Garfias, who in recent years has coordinated and written publications in which he theorizes about electronic games, explained that the biggest beneficiary in the agreement is the Japanese company because it keeps one of the assets that generated an important part of the $1.54 billion of profits of the industry last year, according to a report by The Competitive Intelligence Unit.

“The Liga Mx has many fans in Mexico and when you bring that experience to a game in a country like ours, which is very ‘gamer’, it combines two elements with several followers. That certainly benefits eFootball, but I’m not so sure it can benefit La Liga.”

Javier Salinaswho as director of marketing and commercialization of the Mexican contest achieved in 2013 the first exclusivity agreement with economic benefits between Liga MX and FIFA, he recognized that the change does not add the Aztec soccer industry.

“I don’t see that there is a shock in the brand. If the agreement was for more money, there is an economic benefit but I don’t see a benefit to the fan “

The former president of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) assured that it was more important to concentrate on create an official eSports tournament with relevant video games in the world market such as League of Legends.

“What I would have put the strategy and effort into is making the Liga MX eSports and that has nothing to do with soccer simulators, those are not the most important in electronic sports”

Martin ‘Rapid Bunny’ Sanchezthe first professional ‘gamer’ champion of the official FIFA tournament of Liga MX, predicted that this decision will affect him and his teammates in their careers since There will not be a new edition of the eLiga for this game.

“It will make several players go to look for opportunities in another country, maybe in MLS, South America, because we need to be promoted. Without a league we lose a bit of focus. I’ve been waiting for her for six years.”

The monarch finds it difficult to become an eFootball professional and play in the new competition that the Liga Mx will bring out since they are different mechanics and There are not as many tournaments in the world as there are in FIFAwhich has a competitive that includes a World Cup.

“I hope that teams like Cruz Azul, Pumas, Tigres or Chivas that are in eSports don’t leave because of this. It was a problem that they turned to see us at FIFA now more because without a license they cannot organize official events. Economic interests are above the competitive ”, he stressed.

For his part, Mikel Arriolapresident of Liga MX, explained on February 5 that Konami, developer of eFootball, will have access to the players and stadiums of the tournament to create faithful recreations in the video game, a process that will begin this summer.

In addition, Konami and the Mexican soccer league will organize a new eSports competition like the first two editions of the eLiga Mx that were played in 2020 and 2021 with EA Sports FIFA.

