Why It’s Challenging To Write A Hit Song For A Trolls Film, According To Justin Timblerlake

Justin Timberlake is the manager music producer on each Trolls soundtracks and the voice of Department. Because the “Cry Me A River” singer explains, there’s a tricky stability for him to hit when writing a music for a film that can be meant to be offered as a chart-topping pop music, like what “Can’t Cease This Feeling” grew to become. The music ought to be particular to Trolls, but in addition have the ability to work with out the context of the film.