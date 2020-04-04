Why it’s great news that Have I Got News For You is back tonight

Like all of us, TV is freaking out a bit bit. Scores are up, however everybody’s watching the news. Drama collection have stopped filming, leisure exhibits are being broadcast from presenters’ dwelling rooms and the telly that’s obtained everybody speaking is a few man in Oklahoma who obtained in hassle for working a horrible zoo. It’s all a bit complicated.

However one of many few programmes that will truly thrive on such insanity is back tonight and never a second too quickly: Have I Got News For You will return to its traditional finish of the week slot for one more collection, tonight visitor introduced by Steph McGovern (who did certainly broadcast her new Channel four present from dwelling this week, so she’s properly rehearsed).

Whereas no person has fairly labored out the easiest way to remain afloat throughout these instances, most sensible folks appear to counsel a Holy Trinity of staying knowledgeable, attempting to have fun and maintaining good firm (albeit through video calls). TV News has supplied virtually blanket protection to maintain us updated and it has been brilliantly diligent in doing so. However there’s solely so many Coronavirus skilled Q&As, press briefings and updates you’ll be able to abdomen in a day. And sitcoms and pre-recorded parlour present panel video games are glorious escapism, however generally really feel a bit tone deaf at the moment.

Whereas HIGNFY ticks all of the containers with gusto. Paul is there to maintain us laughing whereas Non-public Eye editor Ian unleashes as a lot satire as he’s allowed to get away with. They’ve been there by each political and social disaster Britain has confronted for the previous 25 years, very similar to a modern-day Statler and Waldorf, taking goal on the institution from their balcony.

It’s humorous how issues end up, isn’t it? This is the panel present that mainly created Boris Johnson, giving him the platform to allure the nation. Now, Ian and Paul will rip into his biggest Prime Ministerial problem but. And whereas the BBC must be forensically cautious about any perceived bias, don’t count on them to go straightforward on Mr Johnson – Ian has by no means hidden his disdain for the PM, final yr reiterating in an interview with Sky News: “I haven’t any time for Boris and I by no means have.”

The logistics of this upcoming collection have been nonetheless being labored out on the eleventh hour. The present’s manufacturing firm, Hat Trick, informed us, “the regulars can be sitting of their traditional seats, come what could (though we are able to’t fairly make certain the place these seats can be). Paul can be utilizing the wonders of contemporary expertise and Ian Hislop can be utilizing semaphore. A burst appendix couldn’t cease Ian in 1992 and coronavirus gained’t cease him now.”

When it got here to it, the present was filmed on Wednesday night, a day sooner than traditional, and the manufacturing known as within the companies of an outdoor broadcast firm, used to battling technical points. “It went very properly and whereas we did take care of the coronavirus story we talked about lots of different issues too,” producer Richard Wilson informed the PA news company.

#HIGNFY returns tonight for the primary present of collection 59, however there’ll be no studio viewers and no studio.

Right here’s visitor host @stephbreakfast rehearsing with the technical wizards from Electrical Robin who hooked every part up in Paul, Ian, @helenlewis and Miles Jupp’s homes. pic.twitter.com/FQ4n0mYPsV — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) April 3, 2020

‘”t can be totally different from a Zoom assembly. We’ll attempt to make it appear to be they’ve appeared on the set – a bit like Princess Leia does when R2D2 performs that message – we’re aiming for that impact. It’s certain to be totally different however Paul and Ian spent various time joshing with one another and so they have been in a position to do that rather well.”

In fact if there’s one factor we’ve discovered in the course of the outbreak, it’s that jokes are tougher to land over Skype/Zoom/FaceTime/HouseParty with the inevitable awkward delay, however we belief Paul and Ian to determine that out. This is a present that was pressured to make Brexit entertaining for an excellent few years, so we all know they’re as much as the problem.

It may be tough to search out something humorous in regards to the scenario we discover ourselves in proper now. However as an alternative of burying your head within the sand (learn: Netflix), perhaps see if there’s some remedy available in trying on the news with a sideways look tonight. In fact different glorious exhibits like The Final Leg and The Mash Report do the identical factor, however HIGNFY is an establishment. One that holds expensive probably the most British of values: laughing at ourselves even at instances of disaster.

Have I Got News For You returns tonight (Friday, third April) at 9pm on BBC One.