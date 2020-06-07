Why It’s Unfair To Compare Tracee Ellis Ross’ Voice To Diana Ross’ In The High Notice, According To The Director

It’s completely terrifying to be the individual debuting Tracee Ellis Ross’ voice to the world. Extra terrifying for her, although, to be the voice that’s being debuted to the world. To be the daughter of Diana Ross, with the inevitable comparisons, although they’re not honest. I really feel like, if we’re gonna examine Tracee’s singing to Diana Ross’ singing, then we should always examine Diana Ross’ comedic appearing to Tracee’s comedic appearing, as effectively. However they’re a stunning, supportive household, and her mother is so candy and pleased with her. It’s nerve-wracking. I hadn’t heard her sing after I forged her, however as soon as I heard her sing, I used to be relieved and overjoyed that I may simply merely file her. I used to be additionally actually struck by the unfairness of life. That Tracee will get to be so lovely, so type, so sensible, and so proficient at appearing, after which may sing, is actually simply not cool.