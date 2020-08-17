Why Jamie Foxx Gave His Project Power Co-Star $100 After Her Audition

I flew to L.A. for at some point, misplaced my pockets on the airport, didn’t have any bank cards or any cash, however once I bought to the resort, I used to be like, ‘Okay, simply fall asleep. You’ll cope with that later, however don’t lose deal with what you got here to do. So, once I bought to my audition, I rapped after which Jamie mentioned, ‘Oh, do you rap in actual life?’ And I’m like, ‘No, however I do spoken phrase.’ He mentioned, ‘Go and do one thing for us then.’ They usually have been actually impressed. After which, I used to be like, ‘Oh, this turned out to be journey, though I misplaced my pockets.’ And once I mentioned that, Jamie was like, ‘Oh no, you want money? As a result of I bought money.’ And he pulled out this white envelope with a wad full of cash, took out a $100 invoice and gave me $100. After which, one of many administrators gave me $50. And Jamie was like, ‘It’s not day-after-day you allow an audition with $150.’ It was superb. After which, after we wrapped up the film, I gave Jamie the $100 again in a body, and I signed it.