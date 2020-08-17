Why Jamie Foxx Gave His Project Power Co-Star $100 After Her Audition

Depart a Remark
Auditioning for a movie will be troublesome however, relating to a significant manufacturing like Project Power (which stars a giant identify like Jamie Foxx), there will be every kind of stress. Dominque Fishback wasn’t feeling all that nice when she auditioned for her function, however her would-be co-star, Foxx, made her audition a memorable one by giving her $100. However why did the star reward her with the money?
Earlier than her audition, Dominque Fishback, who additionally appeared in The Hate U Give, misplaced her pockets on the airport on her approach to her Project Power audition. She didn’t have bank cards or money and, as you may think about, that put her in a troublesome spot. However because it seems, when Jamie Foxx heard about her not having cash, he was completely happy to assist her out. Right here’s what Dominque Fishback mentioned to THR about his generosity:
I flew to L.A. for at some point, misplaced my pockets on the airport, didn’t have any bank cards or any cash, however once I bought to the resort, I used to be like, ‘Okay, simply fall asleep. You’ll cope with that later, however don’t lose deal with what you got here to do. So, once I bought to my audition, I rapped after which Jamie mentioned, ‘Oh, do you rap in actual life?’ And I’m like, ‘No, however I do spoken phrase.’ He mentioned, ‘Go and do one thing for us then.’ They usually have been actually impressed. After which, I used to be like, ‘Oh, this turned out to be journey, though I misplaced my pockets.’ And once I mentioned that, Jamie was like, ‘Oh no, you want money? As a result of I bought money.’ And he pulled out this white envelope with a wad full of cash, took out a $100 invoice and gave me $100. After which, one of many administrators gave me $50. And Jamie was like, ‘It’s not day-after-day you allow an audition with $150.’ It was superb. After which, after we wrapped up the film, I gave Jamie the $100 again in a body, and I signed it.
That is fairly superb and a unbelievable gesture to increase to somebody who’s down on their luck. In fact, that wasn’t the final good factor to occur to Dominque Fishback. On prime of getting $150, she additionally landed the supporting function of Robin, a teenage drug seller that aids Jamie Foxx’s character in Project Power.
For many who aren’t aware of it, Netflix’s Project Power simply landed this weekend. The story revolves round a brand new tablet that offers an individual a superpower for 5 minutes. So what is the catch? Properly, the tablet might additionally kill you. Jamie Foxx performs a cop that groups up with an ex-solider (performed by Joseph Gordon Levitt) and a drug seller to take down these liable for creating the drug.
Total, Project Power has obtained strong opinions from critics, although many say it doesn’t go far sufficient on its themes and ideas. CinemaBlend’s personal Sean O’Connell, who was optimistic in his overview, additionally added that the movie “doesn’t absolutely discover its coolest thought.” Nonetheless, primarily based on the trailer, Project Power seems to be like a enjoyable journey with an unique idea. You’ll be able to test it out for your self down under:
