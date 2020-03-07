Why Jason Statham Made An Abrupt Exit From His New Movie With Kevin Hart

The Man From Toronto would’ve been a reunion for Jason Statham and Kevin Hart after Hart’s shock function in Quick and Livid Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Hart is again at work after his main automobile accident, and this film continues to be anticipated to be on his schedule, supplied Sony can discover any individual new quick sufficient. I would recommend Dwayne Johnson, however he would possibly nonetheless be busy with Netflix’s Crimson Discover, his new film with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. However The Rock can do 9 million issues directly, and he loves motion comedies with Kevin Hart, so that you by no means know.