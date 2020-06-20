Why Jennifer Lawrence Finally Decided To Join Twitter

Jennifer Lawrence has been on the board of administrators for Signify.Us and has been part of that group for a number of years. She’s additionally on the record of donors for the group and sometimes does PSAs and different work for the nonprofit, which strives to work towards anticorruption laws. David O. Russell and Adam McKay, whom she’s going to work with on an upcoming comedy, are additionally members of the group. Her first couple of tweets centered on points associated to Signify.Us, together with this one: