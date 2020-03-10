Why Jeopardy And Wheel Of Fortune Are Getting Rid Of Studio Audiences

A 3rd aspect of the choice to drag again on reside studio audiences is the truth that a big quantity of people that attend recreation present tapings in Los Angeles are vacationers. Not solely from elsewhere in america, but in addition from all over the world. Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are well-known to everybody all over the world, and though many different international locations have their very own localized variations, seeing the American iterations with hosts Alex Trebek and Pat Sajak is an expertise unto itself. Although it can sadly be an expertise that nobody will get pleasure from for some time.