Why Jerry Seinfeld Never Made Another Sitcom After Seinfeld Ended

Jerry Seinfeld has an unlimited physique of labor that’s helped formed the comedy style, however his best contribution to popular culture is arguably his eponymous sitcom, Seinfeld. The present loved a powerful nine-season run all through the ‘90s and has continued to amass a fanbase by means of syndication and streaming providers. With this, some nonetheless surprise why Seinfeld by no means developed one other sitcom. Effectively, now the actor and comic is opening up on his cause for opting in opposition to it.
Apparently, Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t like the thought of seeing “previous” individuals on TV. Seinfeld defined that he wouldn’t wish to current himself to audiences when he’s in a lower than vibrant state:
I do not like seeing previous individuals on TV. I do not wish to inflict myself on individuals in a deteriorated state.
In different phrases, Seinfeld doesn’t wish to give audiences a product that options him not trying like himself.
Throughout his latest look on The Howard Stern Present, Jerry Seinfeld was additionally requested why he hasn’t completed anymore comedy specials. This led him to confess that he’s a perfectionist, which he thinks might have factored into his resolution to forgo one other sitcom venture:
I feel you bought me there. I’m a perfectionist that approach. That is why I clearly by no means did one other TV collection. I am not going to try to beat that. I can not beat that. I have already got the fabric to do one other particular. However I all the time like to present rather less than you actually need. Rather less.
Many would take into account Seinfeld to be a comparatively excellent present, although some nonetheless have blended ideas about that collection finale. However, the “present about nothing” was a scores hit for NBC and solidified Jerry Seinfeld’s standing as a family title. Even immediately, viewers can nonetheless quote memorable traces and debate their favourite episodes. It additionally helped to propel the careers of a few of its stars, significantly Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
With all of that stated, one can perceive why Jerry Seinfeld wouldn’t have needed to leap proper into one thing else straight away. Up to now, Seinfeld has acknowledged his perception that he ended the present on the excellent time. His purpose, on the time, was to be sure that the collection didn’t overstay its welcome. This occurs with loads of exhibits, particularly sitcoms, which are inclined to run longer than many different community collection.
Although many are seemingly disenchanted that Jerry Seinfeld selected to not make one other multi-cam comedy, Seinfeld followers haven’t been left wanting in terms of really seeing the comic. Not solely has he made numerous appearances in varied exhibits and films since Seinfeld ended, however he’s additionally headlined fan-favorite internet collection Comedians in Vehicles Getting Espresso.
Those that nonetheless wish to revisit Seinfeld may also stream the collection on Hulu.
