Why John Candy Turned Down A Key Role In Ghostbusters

The unique screenplay, we wrote it for John Candy. I bear in mind sending it to Candy as a result of I had simply labored with him on Stripes. John didn’t get it. He saved saying, ‘Hey, properly, perhaps can I do him with a German accent?’ And I used to be just a little hesitant instantly. I stated, ‘That’s sort of an odd factor. It’s a really American, New York-based film.’ He was on the lookout for a deal with, and we received into the very uncomfortable dialog and at last, it was clear that he was not going to do it. I actually known as Rick Moranis the identical day and despatched him the script the identical day that Candy had turned it down. Rick known as me like two hours after he received it, and he stated, ‘Please thank Candy for turning this down. That is wonderful. I do know what to do with this.’