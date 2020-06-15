Why John Candy Turned Down A Key Role In Ghostbusters

Depart a Remark
So far as comedy casting goes, John Candy appears good for Ghostbusters and, because it seems, director Ivan Reitman thought so, too. He despatched John Candy the script first, wanting him to play the important thing function of Louis Tully, which might in the end be performed by Rick Moranis after John Candy turned it down.
So why did John Candy say no? Effectively, it feels like Ivan Reitman and John Candy had inventive variations over how the function can be performed, with Candy having a wildly totally different take than Reitman. In an interview on the Ghostbusters YouTube channel, the director tells the story this manner:
The unique screenplay, we wrote it for John Candy. I bear in mind sending it to Candy as a result of I had simply labored with him on Stripes. John didn’t get it. He saved saying, ‘Hey, properly, perhaps can I do him with a German accent?’ And I used to be just a little hesitant instantly. I stated, ‘That’s sort of an odd factor. It’s a really American, New York-based film.’ He was on the lookout for a deal with, and we received into the very uncomfortable dialog and at last, it was clear that he was not going to do it. I actually known as Rick Moranis the identical day and despatched him the script the identical day that Candy had turned it down. Rick known as me like two hours after he received it, and he stated, ‘Please thank Candy for turning this down. That is wonderful. I do know what to do with this.’
Whereas it’s a disgrace we by no means received to see John Candy’s German-accented character on the massive display, we nonetheless received Rick Moranis, who knocked the function out of the park. In order that’s a win both approach.
A few years again, Ivan Reitman commented on John Candy’s refusal of the Ghostbusters function. Again then, he talked about that John Candy additionally wished the character to have “a bunch of German Shepherd Canines,” which, I am not going to lie, makes John Candy’s imaginative and prescient of the character even higher.
Ghostbusters, in fact, received a sequel in 1989 with Ghostbusters II. One of many major causes for the unique franchise’s success is the roster of memorable characters like Louis Tully. Their absences might arguably be a serious cause why many moviegoers weren’t when the movie was remade with an all-new forged. Although it appears Sony has now taken steps to rectify that by producing a real third movie — one directed by Ivan Reitman’s son, Jason.
Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife will, if the trailer is any indication, harken again to the unique tone and really feel of Ghostbusters. Whereas nearly the entire unique forged is coming again for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Rick Moranis’ Louis Tully won’t be returning, sadly. As for the late John Candy, it is unhappy to suppose that we’ll by no means know the way his German-accented, German Shepherd-owning character would have performed out, however at the least we nonetheless have loads of different signature roles to recollect him by.
