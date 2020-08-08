Why John Wick 3’s Halle Berry Had To Miss Two Stunts For The Movie

Most of my actors have been pretty recreation to do stuff, however my primary could be Halle Berry, as a result of I skilled her for John Wick 3 and we skilled collectively for six months. She went via greater than I may even point out right here, however was simply, it doesn’t matter what, was 100% within the position, within the character. We have been in Morocco throughout her battle scenes. Her stunt double rehearsed every part, however there have been solely two components of that that Halle did not do. One was a slide beneath the desk as a result of she might doubtlessly minimize her face and we did not need her to try this, and the opposite was a canine leaping off her again.