Why John Wick’s Director And Keanu Reeves Aren’t Interested In Filming Sequels Back To Back

Lionsgate’s determination to shoot John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5 back-to-back echoes what Paramount Photos is doing with the subsequent two Mission: Unimaginable films. As such, it’s solely potential that like with Mission: Unimaginable 7 and Mission: Unimaginable 8, the subsequent John Wick entries may come out inside a 12 months of each other. However for now, Chad Stahelski is taking this one film at a time, and as soon as he, Keanu Reeves and Derek Kolstad are comfy with how the occasions of Chapter 4 unfold, then they’ll determine what to do for Chapter 5.