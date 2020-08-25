Why John Wick’s Director And Keanu Reeves Aren’t Interested In Filming Sequels Back To Back

Go away a Remark
John Wick followers needn’t fear about Keanu Reeves’ newest motion franchise going away anytime quickly. John Wick: Chapter 4 obtained the inexperienced mild shortly after John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was launched final 12 months, and earlier this month, it was introduced that not solely is John Wick: Chapter 5 in growth too, however each upcoming films will probably be shot back-to-back.
Nevertheless, each Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski aren’t significantly enthused about having to work on two extra John Wick films so intently to 1 one other… at the very least, not but. Each males need to ensure that John Wick: Chapter 4 is ironed out earlier than they do any begin delving deeply into John Wick: Chapter 5. As Stahleksi defined:
The way in which Keanu and I strategy it with our writing workforce is, ‘Look, we now have concepts, but it surely’s not like I am working with two units of writers on two films. We’ll write a extremely good quantity 4. If a extremely good quantity 4 feels strong to Keanu and I, we’ll make that one. That does not imply we can’t plan on a 5 or begin writing 5, however we need to make sure that we now have a strong story.
Relating to why Lionsgate is deciding to shoot John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5 back-to-back, Chad Stahelski speculated it’s as a result of the studio thinks he and Reeves are “getting on” of their years, so it needs to make sure the subsequent films can come out sooner moderately than later. Whereas Stahelski is “psyched” to have a studio persevering with to assist his John Wick-related endeavors, that doesn’t imply he’s going to do a rush job on the fifth film.
Persevering with in his interview with Comicbook.com, Chad Stahelski said how proper now, he and author Derek Kolstad are at the moment targeted on making John Wick: Chapter 4 the very best it may be, moderately than splitting their consideration between Chapter 4 and Chapter 5. In the filmmaker’s phrases:
The worst factor you are able to do is ‘I received 5 concepts. I will put two in quantity 4 and put three in quantity 5,’ I do not need to try to stretch into two films. I need to have strong concepts. So we’re attacking quantity 4 with all the pieces we now have. If there’s something left on the desk, we’ll absolutely assault quantity 5.
Lionsgate’s determination to shoot John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5 back-to-back echoes what Paramount Photos is doing with the subsequent two Mission: Unimaginable films. As such, it’s solely potential that like with Mission: Unimaginable 7 and Mission: Unimaginable 8, the subsequent John Wick entries may come out inside a 12 months of each other. However for now, Chad Stahelski is taking this one film at a time, and as soon as he, Keanu Reeves and Derek Kolstad are comfy with how the occasions of Chapter 4 unfold, then they’ll determine what to do for Chapter 5.
Together with the primary John Wick movie sequence nonetheless going sturdy, the franchise can also be taking steps to develop. On the large display screen, a by-product titled Ballerina is in growth, which has Len Wiseman hooked up to direct and can observe a younger lady exacting revenge on the assassins who killed her household. Then within the small display screen realm, Starz has The Continental arising, a prequel TV sequence centered on the resort chain the place criminals can discover secure haven on this world.
John Wick: Chapter 4 is slotted for Could 27, 2022, whereas John Wick: Chapter 5 doesn’t have a launch date but. We right here at CinemaBlend will hold you apprised of extra updates in regards to the John Wick franchise, however for now, look by means of our 2020 launch schedule to be taught what films are supposed to come back out later this 12 months.
