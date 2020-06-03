Why John Wick’s Director Doesn’t Think The Movies Should End On Cliffhangers

Depart a Remark
Quite a lot of Hollywood motion pictures finish on a contented be aware, and solely the uncommon few will finish on a cliffhanger or a down be aware. For John Wick’s director, Chad Stahelski, nevertheless, it feels like he takes a completely totally different strategy to storytelling with the Keanu Reeves-led franchise, and doesn’t assume the films ought to finish on cliffhangers.
Lately, Chad Stahelski spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his upcoming tasks, together with The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4, and gave a bit of perception into his course of when ending every John Wick film. Stahelski stated he’s not eager on forcing a contented ending or a cliffhanger, however simply ending the story when it wants to finish. Right here’s what he stated:
On each John Wick, there’s actually been a day the place Keanu and I’ve sat within the room with no matter writing group we’re working with and we go, ‘OK, we’re going to finish it proper right here and that’s it.’ We’re not on the lookout for the Hollywood completely happy ending; we by no means have. Not less than for the Wicks, we’ve all the time preferred mythology and fables, or one thing like that, that simply sort of finish, and so they don’t inform you what occurs the following day. The solely modern-day instance I can consider is The Graduate. You sort of get what it’s. They’re on the bus, they’re driving… What’s going to occur subsequent? We’ve all the time needed to finish the films like that. We don’t imply for them to be cliffhangers.
The mythology of John Wick and all the principles that the underground societies observe have all the time been among the many franchise’s most compelling strengths. So it’s fascinating to listen to these in cost have used that concentrate on mythology as a compass to information how their tales will finish.
All of this factors on to the climactic ending in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, an ending that feels a lot like a cliffhanger that it’s maddening. Nonetheless, though a few of John Wick’s endings could really feel like cliffhangers, it feels like that’s not director Chad Stahelski’s intention, as he added:
We don’t imply for them to be cliffhangers. John Wick kills 80-some-odd folks over a pet. How do you wrap that one up with a contented ending? (Laughs.) You understand what I imply? The story simply sort of ends. That little journey or that little a part of the journey ends. In Chapter 2, we ended how we thought it could finish. In Chapter 3, we simply ended it… He skated that one, and a few folks betrayed him. Identical to in common life, you might have good and unhealthy issues occur on an ideal day, and he skated out. We didn’t imply it to be a cliffhanger.
This isn’t the primary time the director has spoken about John Wick’s endings. This time final yr, Chad Stahelski bluntly stated he doesn’t assume John Wick will ever have a contented ending. Keanu Reeves added to that sentiment, saying issues will finish with the character dying or being alone.
With no intention for cliffhangers or completely happy endings, Chad Stahelski has each intention to dive again into the following John Wick installment. Nonetheless, since Keanu Reeves has his fingers full with quite a lot of tasks, it feels like they bumped into scheduling conflicts. To make issues worse, John Wick 4 was scheduled to launch the identical day as The Matrix 4, however was pushed again a complete yr later to Could 27, 2022. Hopefully that story does not finish on a cliffhanger.
