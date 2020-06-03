Why John Wick’s Director Doesn’t Think The Movies Should End On Cliffhangers

On each John Wick, there’s actually been a day the place Keanu and I’ve sat within the room with no matter writing group we’re working with and we go, ‘OK, we’re going to finish it proper right here and that’s it.’ We’re not on the lookout for the Hollywood completely happy ending; we by no means have. Not less than for the Wicks, we’ve all the time preferred mythology and fables, or one thing like that, that simply sort of finish, and so they don’t inform you what occurs the following day. The solely modern-day instance I can consider is The Graduate. You sort of get what it’s. They’re on the bus, they’re driving… What’s going to occur subsequent? We’ve all the time needed to finish the films like that. We don’t imply for them to be cliffhangers.