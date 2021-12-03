Why Jonathan Dos Santos could reach Liga MX

Jonathan Dos Santos will not be renewed with the LA Galaxy, so his future could be in Mexico. (Photo: Kelvin Kuo / REUTERS)

Los Angeles Galaxy made known the term of the contractual relationship with the Mexican midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos, given that ended his contract and it was not renovated. Due to this, and with his card in his possession, the Aztec footballer could be in the orbit of some teams in the Liga BBVA MX for him Closing 2022.

“We thank Jonathan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein.

The younger brother of the of the saints became the thirtieth player in the history of the Los Angeles club to play 100 matches regular season for the Galaxy. Since his arrival at the club in the 2017, Jona played a total of 103 games regular season, in which 91 of them was like headline managing to score 6 goals and 12 assists.

On the other hand, the future of the midfielder from 31 years, who at the time mentioned that his intention was finish your career on the MLS, following his departure from the Galaxy, he hopes his career will continue in Mexico, since it is in the crosshairs of the Monterrey and the America, team where his brother played a few seasons ago Giovanni, who did not have the expected performance and today is no team.

After 4 years, Jonathan dos Santos ended his stay in The Angels And now he is looking for a new challenge, which is why he could take him to the Liga BBVA MX, where Rayados and Águilas have contacted the player to acquire their services. However, supposedly, it is the royal team that would have the advantage over the azulcremas, by being able to cover in their total economic claims of the footballer.

Jonathan Dos Santos spent 4 years with the LA Galaxy. (Photo: Michael Terrens / EFE)

According to journalists David medrano and Jaime Ojeda, the Gang would search for the youngest of the dos Santos brothers at the request of Javier Aguirre, looking to build a stronger squad to face the Closing 2022 and the Club World Cup. It is worth mentioning that the Basque gave him his first opportunity with the Mexican team on 2009, but a year later I leave out of of the South Africa World Cup.

The other team interested in the footballer’s services would be the Eagles, since after their elimination in the Opening 2021 would enter a process of restructuring in its workforce. With this they will seek to remedy a disastrous closing of the year in which they lost the final of the Concacaf Champions League and were left out of the Quarter finals of the Scream Mexico A21.

Due to the reduction of foreigners next July in the MX League, the clubs were interested in their incorporation. It would be the first time that Jona played for a team in Mexico, as he has never had the opportunity to do so, after serving most of his career in Europe.

Jona Dos Santos will seek to enter among the 32 footballers who attend the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Mexican National Team. (Photo: Erick Marciscano / REUTERS)

Finally, the team at Houston Dynamo It is another team that is interested in adding the Mexican for next season. So far it is the closest team to getting their services, as the teams in Mexico have a major disadvantage with the box Houston.

For his part, the representative of the south of USA has the economic power and the conditions to be able to offer a contract as franchise player to replenish the full income of Dos Santos. The player must make the best decision, with the aim of keep active and with minutes of play insured to continue in the Mexican National Team with a view to Qatar World Cup 2022.

