Why Josh Gad Had Some Trouble Recording Songs For Frozen II

By their very nature, film sequels are a return to one thing that has been executed earlier than. As such, one would possibly anticipate that making Frozen II was simpler for voice actors like Josh Gad, as a result of they’d performed the characters earlier than. Nevertheless, there was one ingredient added to the sequel that wasn’t round within the first Frozen, that made doing the work a bit more durable for Gad in addition to among the different forged and crew. There was a documentary movie crew alongside for the journey this time, and Josh Gad admits it threw him off his sport a bit.