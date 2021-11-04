Why Juan Dinenno could leave Pumas for the next tournament

Juan Dinenno could have his days numbered in Pumas (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

Even though the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 It is still ongoing and the last day prior to the playoffs is pending – in addition to the playoffs and the final of the league – rumors of possible casualties that he would experience have already begun to circulate Pumas at the end of the current championship.

The top scorer of the team of Andrés Lillini he could have his days numbered in Ciudad Universitaria. Juan Ignacio Dinenno It would be the sensible loss that the University club could experience once its participation in the current season ends.

According to reports by the Colombian journalist, Fabio Poveda Ruíz, there are proposals by the Deportivo Popular Junior de Barranquilla, club that would be interested in taking over Dinenno’s services for the next season.

Dinenno could leave Pumas (Photo: EFE / Jorge Núñez)

Although the Argentine striker has a current contract with Pumas and expires until December 2022, the Barranquilla team would already be in talks with the representative of the university soccer player to take him to Colombian football.

According to the Colombian media reports, the negotiations to take the 27-year-old footballer would not be easy for the good time he is going through in the Pedregal team. His scoring contribution and his presence on the offensive court project him as one of the best players Lillini has.

El Grita México has not been fruitful for the forward, because so far He only has 5 goals so far in the Opening. Add a total of 1244 minutes played of the 1350 possible, which leads him to have a percentage of 92.15% on the court with the cats.

El Grita México has not been fruitful for the forward (Photo: REUTERS / Joe Skipper)

It should be noted that Juan Dinenno already had a first stage in Cali in 2019 in which he had a personal record of 28 in the entire season in which he played the shark. Therefore, if his departure from Liga MX materializes, he would reach a club that he already knows.

It was even said that due to the closeness that Dinenno already had with the Colombian league and specifically with the club that is looking for him, there are greater possibilities that the signing can be given. But in contrast, there are other arguments that would cast doubt on the feline forward’s relationship with Junior.

The first one focuses on the fact that his current contract would put him far from negotiating with a new club. Another point that questions his departure is that he is currently comfortable with the institution of the National University club.

It should be noted that Juan Dinenno already had a first stage in Cali in 2019 (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)

The lack of goals and the bad streak that Dinenno lived during this tournament They have not been reasons for the feline board to seek to get rid of the Argentine striker, but on the contrary, his contribution to the club would make Lillini happy. Miguel Mejia Baron, so your chances of getting out look remote.

So far the footballer himself and the team of the ONE They have not said anything about it, because now their first objective is focused on the possibility of reaching the playoffs that could qualify them for the league of the tournament.

Pumas has a match pending on matchday 11, in which they will face Santos Laguna (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

Pumas has a match pending on matchday 11, in it they will face Santos Laguna and it will be played tomorrow, Thursday, November 4. Winning the game would reach 21 units and they would sneak into the reclassification zone, which would help them climb positions in the table. Until now they march in the 15th place, they were displaced because of the results of the pending dates of the MX League.

For their last match of the tournament they will face Blue Cross the next Sunday, November 7. It will be the last opportunity for Pumas to achieve their goal of reaching the playoffs, otherwise they would be saying goodbye to reclassification and ending their participation in this tournament.

