Why Julio Urías is the pitcher with the worst luck in the 2022 season in MLB

Not being supported by his offense, Julio Urías has four losses that could have been avoided (Photo: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports)

Far from the outstanding moment that led him to become the pitcher with the most games won in the 2021 season, Julio Cesar Urias Acosta He is going through one of the most difficult moments of his career. Although the most recent starts he has had have left good defensive numbers the offensive box has not been effective when the Mexican gets on the mound. In that sensehas had to bear unfair defeats.

Your percentage of effectiveness is one of the best throughout his career, with 2.49. However, through 10 starts he has consolidated a record of three wins for four losses and three games without a decision. Even though he has a better number than the star pitcher Walker Buehler (3.22), the American has a better record of victories, because in the same number of starts he already registers six wins and one loss.

The differential factor lies in the role played by the line up chosen by Dave Roberts when Urías shows up as a starter. The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the best offensive pictures throughout the league thanks to personalities like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Will Smith, Justin Turner, Chris Taylor, among others, but his performance has not been the most constant.

The native of Culiacán, Sinaloa, dreams of repeating his record of 20 victories in the season (Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

The quality of the campus has been reflected in the average runs scored for every nine innings. Until Monday, May 30, the harvest of the ninth angelina it was 7.01 touchdowns per game, a situation that has favored Buehler. However, when the Culichi is in charge of opening the match, the average of his team on offense has fallen to 2.20 races for nine rolls.

One of the most recent examples of this paradox was recorded last May 25, 2022. Inside Nationals Park, Julio Urías was appointed to open the game against Washington and throughout the six innings he routed, He only allowed four hits, one earned run, three walks and the same number of strikeouts. At his exit, Yency Almonte took his place and did not allow any more annotations.

Despite the good performance, none of the batsmen on his team were able to step on the rubber to score a run. Even 10 players were able to reach base and had the opportunity to break the zero, but none of them materialized the situation. The result was controversial because in the two previous games of the same series, the Dodgers won by 10 races against 1as well as 9-4. One day after Urías left, they even beat the Arizona Diamondbacks by 14 a 1.

Julio Urías got his most recent victory against the Philadelphia Phillies (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

The most recent victory that the Mexican claimed was the May 20thwhen his team managed to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of the series inside Citizens Bank Park.

The night of this May 31, 2022, Julius Uriah will have the opportunity to make opening number 11 it’s from the season. After being down six runs to five on the Dodger Stadium track, the Left handedas well as the line up chosen by Dave Roberts, bear the responsibility of match seriesas well as his personal record in four and four.

Until now, The Dodgers sit atop the NL Western Conference. with a statistic of 33 wins against 15 losses. In second and third place are the San Diego Padres, as well as the San Francisco Giants, who are 3 and 6.5 games ahead, respectively, with 113 games to play.

KEEP READING:

Zurdo Ramírez will look for a fight against Bivol: “I am the official challenger”

The best memes of Checo Pérez drunk after winning the Monaco GP

From ball player to reinforcement of Chivas: the rise of Alan Mozo