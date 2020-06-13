Why Kaitlyn Dever Never Contacted Unbelievable’s Real-Life Marie Before Filming Netflix Show

Go away a Remark
When actors play real-life individuals in fiction, it’d current some challenges, and this can be very true when the subject material is delicate in nature. Such was the case with Netflix’s Unbelievable. Kaitlyn Dever was forged to play Marie, a teen who was charged with mendacity about being raped. Dever not too long ago defined why she by no means contacted the real-life Marie earlier than filming the Netflix present.
When Unbelievable debuted on Netflix final yr, it obtained loads of essential acclaim. The miniseries, which was based mostly on a 2015 information article by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, depicted the harrowing case of Marie’s rape. When she’s charged with mendacity about her rape, two detectives observe results in uncover the reality of what actually occurred. Talking with Selection on The Huge Ticket podcast, Kaitlyn Dever revealed why she by no means touched base with the real-life Marie. Right here’s how Dever put it:
Whenever you’re enjoying an actual individual, the very first thing you consider is to name that individual or meet that individual. However this was completely different. The circumstances are a bit completely different as a result of it’s very, very arduous to take care of. It’s one thing that impacts somebody for the remainder of their life. Susannah, Lisa and I had a dialogue, and we in the end determined that I had sufficient details about her to do what I wanted to do. I had numerous supply materials about her and her life previous to the assault.
Revisiting sexual assault experiences can undoubtedly be troublesome, so it is sensible why Kaitlyn Dever didn’t contact the real-life Marie. It’s additionally vital that Dever converse with the present’s creators about whether or not or to not attain out beforehand as an alternative of ignoring it utterly. The Unbelievable actress went on to say that the collection creators “solely had respect and fervour” for the fabric and Marie’s experiences.
Kaitlyn Dever herself was extremely “moved” by Marie’s story and braveness after studying the script for the Netflix present. The collection was so impactful that the real-life Marie emailed Unbelievable producer Ken Armstrong. Dever was truly capable of learn the e-mail and was emotionally affected by Marie’s phrases relating to the miniseries. In Dever’s phrases:
I learn it, and I used to be dropped at tears as a result of she mentioned that she watched the present and he or she thought it was unbelievable, and that she even discovered a little bit of closure from it. What extra may you ask for?
Actually, that’s nice to listen to. It’s not all the time the case that the real-life topics of TV reveals or motion pictures are thrilled with the best way their tales are portrayed on display screen. So to listen to that Marie felt “a little bit of closure” after watching Unbelievable will need to have been immensely satisfying for the writers, creators, and forged.
Unbelievable is at the moment streaming on Netflix. For extra on what to observe within the coming months, you should definitely take a look at our 2020 summer season TV premiere information.
