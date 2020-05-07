Why Keanu Reeves And The Creative Team Were Finally Able To Make Bill And Ted 3

It has been virtually 30 years since Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, the sequel which, on the time, definitely felt like it might be the final Bill & Ted film. There gave the impression to be curiosity in making one other movie even again then, however the thought by no means appeared to achieve sufficient momentum to grow to be something. Nonetheless, followers of the franchise continued, and author Ed Solomon says that it truly is due to these followers that Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and all people else have been capable of make Bill and Ted Face the Music within the first place.